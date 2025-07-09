Always Ready: Marine Corps Reserve Marine Staff Sgt. Letendre

Photo By Sgt. Emely Gonzalez | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kyle C Letendre, a refueler mechanics chief and expedient...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Emely Gonzalez | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kyle C Letendre, a refueler mechanics chief and expedient fuel technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, poses for a portrait during Atlantic Alliance 2025 at Cape Cod, Massachusetts, July 6, 2025. AA25 is a premier naval integration exercise designed to enhance interoperability among U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and allied forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emely Gonzalez) see less | View Image Page

Joint Base Cape Cod, MA - U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kyle C Letendre, a refueler mechanics chief and expedient fuel technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, provides supervision, guides Marines, and continues to hold the standard in Marine Forces Reserve.



During Exercise Atlantic Alliance 2025, Letendre played a vital role by providing continuous fuel support to F-5N Tiger II aircraft, MV-22B Ospreys and C-130 aircraft, all of which are critical to the success of any mission undertaken by the Marine Corps.



Letendre’s decision to join the Marine Corps Reserve stemmed from a desire to be the best and to serve his country while also leading a meaningful civilian life.



Born and raised in Yuma, Arizona, Letendre now resides in Newton, Iowa, where he serves as a firefighter with the Newton Fire Department.



“Both jobs require the discipline to stay healthy, physically, and mentally fit to perform our jobs,” said Letendre.



Letendre sees a direct correlation between the brother-sisterhood within his firefighter crew and the Marine Corps, which gives him a sense of dependability and loyalty to his crewmates and his Marines.



By drilling one weekend a month, Letendre can serve his country while also supporting his local community.



He has had the opportunity to meet Marines with diverse backgrounds, including active-duty Marines, and attended courses for career development, as well as traveled to multiple bases—experiences that reaffirm his belief in the strength of the Corps.



“No matter where I go in the Marine Corps, even if I don’t know the Marine or I’m new to the environment, there’s always that brother-sisterhood,” Letendre said.



His commitment proves that with purpose, pride, and consistency, one Marine can make a difference in both the Corps and the community.