U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kyle C Letendre, a refueler mechanics chief and expedient fuel technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, poses for a portrait during Atlantic Alliance 2025 at Cape Cod, Massachusetts, July 6, 2025. AA25 is a premier naval integration exercise designed to enhance interoperability among U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and allied forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emely Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 17:25
|Photo ID:
|9175860
|VIRIN:
|250710-M-JH066-1233
|Resolution:
|2553x3404
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Hometown:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Always Ready: Marine Corps Reserve Marine Staff Sgt. Letendre, by Sgt Emely Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
