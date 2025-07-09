Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Always Ready: Marine Corps Reserve Marine Staff Sgt. Letendre

    CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Emely Gonzalez 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kyle C Letendre, a refueler mechanics chief and expedient fuel technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, poses for a portrait during Atlantic Alliance 2025 at Cape Cod, Massachusetts, July 6, 2025. AA25 is a premier naval integration exercise designed to enhance interoperability among U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and allied forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emely Gonzalez)

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    4th MAW
    MWSS-471
    AA25
    Reserve

