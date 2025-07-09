Always Ready: Marine Corps Reserve Marine Staff Sgt. Letendre

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kyle C Letendre, a refueler mechanics chief and expedient fuel technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, poses for a portrait during Atlantic Alliance 2025 at Cape Cod, Massachusetts, July 6, 2025. AA25 is a premier naval integration exercise designed to enhance interoperability among U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and allied forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emely Gonzalez)