Kentucky National Guard Field Artillery gets back to the basics

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery got back to the basics, mastering artillery fundamentals and training for evolving threats posed by unmanned aerial systems (UAS) during their annual training, June 6-21, 2025.



Returning from recent mobilizations alongside the 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery, the 2/138th focused on firing M109 Paladin howitzers, executing placement maneuvers and reinforcing gun crew operations. For many Soldiers, it was their first time operating a Paladin, requiring an even more critical emphasis on individual skills.



During the training, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Sweeney, a gun crew section chief in Alpha Battery, stressed the importance of readiness.



“From the time the mission drops, you’re less than 30 seconds until that first round is out the tube, and less than 30 seconds for follow-up rounds,” said Sweeney. “Essentially, we have these fused up and ready to go – we can just rip them out and shoot them. That's why I always have six ready to go.”



Readiness is imperative for the 2/138th, and Soldiers understand that the ability to fire live rounds quickly can be the difference between life and death. Spc. John Sallee, the number one man of his gun in Charlie Battery, reinforced Sweeney’s point.



“Having those rounds ready means that’s another life that could be saved,” said Sallee. “If we don’t have a round ready, every second they’re waiting on us is time off their life. So, if we can have rounds ready at all times, we can be ready to go and help save them.”



The battalion trained 18 gun crews, working to rebuild collective cohesion and ensure fully mission-capable crews, especially after regaining nearly 90 Soldiers following two mobilizations.



Training alongside Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery of the 101st Division Artillery, further enhanced the unit’s precision and effectiveness. The partnership between the two units has spanned nearly seven years, reinforcing mutual readiness and cooperation.



“This cooperation allows our teams to gain an understanding of working with units that we don’t train with on a consistent basis,” said 1st Lt. Nick Villani of the 101st. “Every unit will have at least a slightly different approach to missions, and learning to adapt and collaborate effectively is crucial.”



Beyond artillery drills, the 2/138th leveraged lessons learned from recent deployments to enhance state-level training in counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS). Soldiers brought back real-world experience with drones, urging the National Guard to prioritize preparation for these modern threats. With the increased use of UAS on today’s battlefield, this training is vital to keeping Soldiers safe overseas.



“Training alongside another component of the Army allows us to see that despite different approaches and day-to-day lives, we can work together, adapt and put mission success first,” said Villani.



As the 2/138th continues to sharpen its core artillery skills and embrace new battlefield realities, its efforts underscore a commitment to maintaining a ready, effective fighting force prepared for today’s complex operational environment.



This dedication to excellence and adaptability echoes across the National Guard, including recent training activities at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, where similar units have conducted exercises focused on operational readiness and joint interoperability. Together, these training events reflect a sustained, organizational commitment to prepare Soldiers for the full spectrum of missions, both at home and abroad.

