U.S. Naval Academy Class of 1971 honors Theodore Roosevelt Sailor for exceptional leadership

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Alexander Bussman | SAN DIEGO (June 9, 2025) U.S. Navy Lt. Michael Rangel, from San Angelo, Texas, left,...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Alexander Bussman | SAN DIEGO (June 9, 2025) U.S. Navy Lt. Michael Rangel, from San Angelo, Texas, left, shakes hands with Capt. Brian Schrum, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) after receiving the U.S. Naval Academy Class of ’71 Ethical Character in Leadership award, June 9, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego undergoing routine maintenance and equipment upgrades during a Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Bussman) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – An Angelo State University and Cooper High School alumnus, now an administration limited duty officer (LDO) assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), was honored by members of the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) Class of 1971 for his ethics and leadership during a ceremony onboard the ship, June 9. Lt. Michael Rangel, from San Angelo, Texas, who currently works as Ship’s Secretary to Theodore Roosevelt Commanding Officer Capt. Brian Schrum, received the Ethical Character in Leadership award from members of the USNA Class of 1971. The organization established the award to promote the development of ethical leadership qualities and formally recognize exceptional junior officer performance. The USNA Class of ’71 has a unique relationship with Theodore Roosevelt, which grew from the commonality between their graduation year and the ship’s hull number. The Class of ’71 generously offered to sponsor an annual award for ethical character in leadership to honor this bond between the class and the ship. “Receiving this award is a genuine honor,” said Rangel. “But truthfully, it’s the Sailors I lead that deserve the credit. Any of my personal accomplishments were only possible due to their work and commitment to the ship’s mission.” Rangel’s nomination for the award was in recognition of his dedication to the myriad roles he played onboard during the ship’s 2024 deployment as the personnel officer, Administration department principal assistant and command Casualty Assistance Calls Officer. Rangel, who joined the Navy in 2011, had initially thought of joining directly out of high school, but ultimately decided not to. “Years later, my mother-in-law urged me to join the service in order to pursue better opportunities for my growing family,” said Rangel. “My wife and I made a team decision to enlist and see what this military life was all about. When I think about it all, the past 14 years have absolutely flown by.” Though he attributes his current success to the Sailors that work for him, Rangel said the foundation of his drive and motivation came from other sources. “Outside of my family, the foundation of my Navy success was formed through the help and guidance of some mentors and role models I met at my very first duty station. Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Dany Morfin trained me how to be technically proficient and instilled in me the concept of above-and-beyond customer service,” said Rangel. “Yeoman 1st Class Shanika Jones led by example while she showed me how to overcome challenges and to avoid complacency. Chief Yeoman Eric Mitchell set the standard for professionalism and guided me on the path toward both the Chief Petty Officer’s mess and the Wardroom.” Rangel’s decision to join the military added to a long list of veterans in his family. “My family has a long and proud tradition of military service, to include my grandfather, two great uncles, dad, an aunt and uncle, two brothers, and several of my cousins,” said Rangel. “Overall, we've dedicated nearly 100 years of service to the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Navy.” Despite earning the USNA Class of ’71 Ethical Character in Leadership Award, Rangel said it’s hard to pinpoint what his proudest Navy achievement is. “For each bit of success I've experienced, I'd submit there were at least a half dozen or more people who supported me in said accomplishment,” he said. “What makes me extremely proud is to see the shipmates and Sailors I've worked with earn promotions, difficult qualifications, get selected for special programs or a commissioning, or achieve an individual goal. Having the opportunity to help others the way I've been helped in the past is the least I could do.” Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG), returned from a nine-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th fleet areas of operation as part of a routine deployment in support of global maritime security operations October 2024. The ship is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego undergoing routine maintenance and equipment upgrades. For more news from Theodore Roosevelt, please visit https://www.airpac.navy.mil/Organization/USS-Theodore-Roosevelt-CVN-71/ and https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USSTR-CVN71. Join the conversation online at www.facebook.com/USSTheodoreRoosevelt and at www.x.com/The RealCVN71.