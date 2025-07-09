KFOR Aviation Supports Wildfire Response Threatening 15th- Century Monastery

U.S. Army aviation assets assigned to Kosovo Force Regional Command-East, also known as KFOR RC-E, demonstrated swift coordination and service on July 8, 2025, as they responded to a wildfire threatening the Dević Monastery, a centuries-old Serbian Orthodox religious site in the Drenica Valley.

As extreme heat and dry conditions continue across the Balkans, local security officials requested KFOR RC-E support, prompting a rapid response from the KFOR aviation team. The team mobilized quickly to assess the wildfire. When flames began circling the historic site, aviation crew teams rapidly responded to assist local authorities and emergency services.

“We understood the importance of supporting the local community upon their request, due to the dry season,” said Capt. Gregory Davis, KFOR RC-E Brigade Assistant Operations Officer. “We wanted to ensure a coordinated effort between the Institutions of Kosovo, the Kosovo Police, the KFOR RC-E maneuver battalion, and our aviation assets.”

Seven aviation crews—comprised of 10 pilots, 11 crew chiefs, and support personnel—mobilized quickly. Within an hour of the emergency aerial request, the team launched a UH-60M. The aircrew returned in the morning during daylight with aircrafts equipped with Bambi buckets, engaging in an airborne firefight to contain the blaze.

Over the course of 23 flight hours, the crews dropped 39 buckets of water, totaling 23,400 gallons, to suppress the fire’s advance and protect the monastery. Crews spent 19 hours in direct firefighting operations.

“We wanted to drop a line of water in front of the fire to stop it from spreading,” explained Capt. Timothy Mapley, KFOR RC-E Aviation Operations Officer. “Strategically, you have to draw a line with water to contain the fire and stop the fire from advancing.”

The mission’s primary goal was to protect the Dević Monastery, founded in 1434 and considered a sacred landmark in Kosovo. The site holds deep spiritual and historical importance for the Serbian Orthodox community and the broader region.

“Given the monastery’s cultural significance, it was a high-priority mission,” Mapley added.

The operation was not KFOR RC-E’s first encounter with wildfire support. During pre-deployment exercises, the unit had trained extensively in wildfire suppression, including Bambi bucket operations.

“During training, we practiced Bambi bucket drops for hours,” Mapley said. “Maintaining that level of proficiency is important to us.” Environmental conditions made the mission especially challenging.

Strong winds and rising temperatures complicated efforts, but the crews’ coordination and preparedness made the difference.

Ultimately, the monastery was spared, and local leaders expressed gratitude for KFOR RC-E support.

This successful firefighting effort underscores KFOR RC-E’s commitment to contributing to a safe and secure environment for all people of Kosovo.