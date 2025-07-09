Exercise Sea Breeze 25-2 Demonstrates Enhanced NATO Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Mine Countermeasures Capabilities in the UK

PORTLAND PORT, UK – Exercise Sea Breeze 25-2, hosted at Portland Port, United Kingdom, is underway, showcasing strengthened collaboration in explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) and mine countermeasures (MCM) between NATO Allies and partners. The exercise focuses on mentorship and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTP) exchange, preparing a core group of nations for operations in the Black Sea region.



Led by Commander U.S. Sixth Fleet, the exercise brings together key units, including U.S. Navy EOD Mobile Unit EIGHT, providing remotely operated vehicles. Commander Task Force 66 is also contributing an Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) to enhance the communication range of participating units.



“The primary objective of Sea Breeze 25-2 is information sharing and TTP exchange between Allies and partners within the NATO construct,” stated Lt. Andrew Lewis, CTG 68.1 Expeditionary Mine Countermeasure (ExMCM) company commander. “Each nation brings a unique set of capabilities to enable our combined ability to respond effectively to evolving threats in the undersea domain.”



This year’s exercise is taking place in Portland, United Kingdom, offering improved accessibility for partner nations whose MCM vessels are based in the UK. It also represents a significant advancement in USV integration, utilizing them as communication relay nodes to extend network range in challenging environments.



Currently, the exercise is focused on underwater MCM, employing Mark 18 family systems (UUVs) for initial surveys, followed by ROV inspection and finally diver intervention.



The skills honed during Sea Breeze 25-2 are directly applicable to restoring safe navigation and commerce in the Black Sea region. Sea Breeze also helps prepare NATO Allies and partners for demining in the Black Sea in a post conflict era.



This year, Exercise Sea Breeze 2025 occurred in two iterations, Sea Breeze 25-1 and 25-2. The first iteration, Sea Breeze 25-1, was hosted by the Romanian Armed Forces at Smardan Range, Romania, June 1-20, 2025.



Since 1997, Exercise Sea Breeze has brought together Black Sea nations, NATO Allies and partners together to train and operate with NATO members in the pursuit of building increased capabilities. Exercise Sea Breeze 2025 is an annual multinational maritime exercise, involving sea, land, and air components co-hosted by the United States and Ukraine to enhance interoperability and capability among participating forces.



Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allies, international partners, and other U.S. government departments and agencies to advance U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa.

