USAG Rheinland-Pfalz immersion tour boosts English language skills for potential employees

Courtesy Photo | Bernd Mai, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Host Nation Advisor for Baumholder, briefs participants from the Elisabeth-Stiftung Birkenfeld vocational training program during a visit to U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz's Smith Barracks June 30 for a real-world English language immersion experience.

Story by Bernd Mai

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Participants from the Elisabeth-Stiftung Birkenfeld vocational training program visited U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Smith Barracks June 30 for a real-world English language immersion experience.

The group toured the post, beginning with a detailed overview of the military history of Baumholder and current garrison operations in the historical room at the installation headquarters. The entire visit was conducted in English, giving students the opportunity to practice their conversational skills.

The visit was part of an English module designed to build confidence and fluency for participants in the German school’s rehab preparatory program, according to trainer Carolin Warmbier. The program aims to equip students with skills for future employment.

“I want the participants to use the English skills they have already learned in a real and authentic environment,” Warmbier said.

Following the tour, the guests put their language skills to the test by ordering lunch at a fast-food restaurant on the military installation.

USAG Rheinland-Pfalz currently employs more than 300 German workers in fields ranging from engineering and office work to facilities maintenance. The garrison is always seeking to hire skilled workers and candidates with strong English communication skills. Visit https://home.army.mil/rheinland-pfalz/about/directorates-support-offices/directorate-human-resources-dhr/employment-opportunities to learn more about employment with USAG Rheinland-Pfalz.

