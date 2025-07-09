Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz immersion tour boosts English language skills for potential employees

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.11.2025

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Story by Bernd Mai

    BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Participants from the Elisabeth-Stiftung Birkenfeld vocational training program visited U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Smith Barracks June 30 for a real-world English language immersion experience.

    The group toured the post, beginning with a detailed overview of the military history of Baumholder and current garrison operations in the historical room at the installation headquarters. The entire visit was conducted in English, giving students the opportunity to practice their conversational skills.

    The visit was part of an English module designed to build confidence and fluency for participants in the German school’s rehab preparatory program, according to trainer Carolin Warmbier. The program aims to equip students with skills for future employment.

    “I want the participants to use the English skills they have already learned in a real and authentic environment,” Warmbier said.

    Following the tour, the guests put their language skills to the test by ordering lunch at a fast-food restaurant on the military installation.

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz currently employs more than 300 German workers in fields ranging from engineering and office work to facilities maintenance. The garrison is always seeking to hire skilled workers and candidates with strong English communication skills. Visit https://home.army.mil/rheinland-pfalz/about/directorates-support-offices/directorate-human-resources-dhr/employment-opportunities to learn more about employment with USAG Rheinland-Pfalz.

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
