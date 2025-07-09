USAG Rheinland-Pfalz immersion tour boosts English language skills for potential employees

Bernd Mai, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Host Nation Advisor for Baumholder, briefs participants from the Elisabeth-Stiftung Birkenfeld vocational training program during a visit to U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Smith Barracks June 30 for a real-world English language immersion experience.
Date Taken:
|06.29.2025
Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 04:02
Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
