Tulsa District awards services contract to Kansas City company for AFSC

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a services contract to Tukuh Technologies, Limited Liability Company of Kansas City, July 9. Of the $5.6 million awarded, $1.08 million has been obligated on the contract which provides for the Air Force Sustainment Center’s, Decision Support Systems master planning support.

The AFSC is a component of Air Force Materiel Command’s sustainment and logistics readiness to provide for depot maintenance, supply chain management and installation support. The Tulsa District, USACE supports contracting and military construction services to six Army and Air Force installations in Oklahoma and North Texas.

Date Posted: 07.10.2025, by Brannen Parrish