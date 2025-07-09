Kansas City District mega projects: Building America’s future with vision and partnership

NGA West: A cutting-edge intelligence campus

Mega projects are defined as projects with a cost of $100 million and up, that are extremely complex and involves the collaboration of multiple state and federal agencies. This level of interagency partnership also provides a higher level of oversight than the typical military construction projects managed by USACE alone.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency West campus in North St. Louis, is just one example of a mega project managed by the Kansas City District. This high-security facility is designed to support the nation’s geospatial intelligence operations well into the 21st century.

Tim Kurgan, former Kansas City District military construction branch chief who recently retired, describes its importance.

“This campus is designed to meet the demanding security and technical needs of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. It’s a state-of-the-art facility that enhances our national security capabilities,” he said.

The $1.7 billion federal investment is a 97-acre campus located in the historic St. Louis Place neighborhood. With a projected staff of more than 3,100 scheduled to move in upon completion in the fall, senior program manager Hamze Fares said it spurred other investments that support the campus’ incoming workforce.

“What the project has done in the neighborhood is sparked some economic growth. So, the city of Saint Louis itself has invested in repairing the roads and kind of revitalizing the area,” he said.

VA Hospital Replacement: Building for veterans’ care

The John Cochran VA Medical Center replacement in St. Louis is another $2 billion mega project managed by senior program manager, Hamze Fares. As an Air Force veteran, Fares brings a personal connection to the mission of improving veteran healthcare infrastructure.

“My wife is a veteran and was once a patient at the hospital,” he said. “Seeing the overcrowded rooms and outdated facility firsthand really underscores why this project matters.”

The hospital, which is located near the New Madrid fault line, makes the facility’s earthquake-resistant design a critical feature that wasn’t accounted for when the old hospital was built decades ago.

“The existing building is seismically deficient. A significant earthquake could cause structural failures and disrupt patient care. Our new design follows modern seismic codes to keep the facility operational, even during emergencies,” Fares said.

In addition to safety, the new hospital improves patient experience by eliminating shared rooms and increasing specialty care capacity.

“We’re right sizing the facility with private rooms and units for intensive care, spinal cord injury and surgery. This not only improves patient care but also helps attract some of the best healthcare professionals who believe in public service,” Fares said.

Complex projects like these requires strict fiscal stewardship, so new and innovative management approaches must be considered. Fares highlighted the Integrated Design and Construction method used on the VA hospital project.

“Integrated Design Construction allows the builder to work closely with the design team throughout development, providing cost feedback and identifying efficiencies early. It incentivizes cost control and creativity,” he said.

He also stressed rigorous oversight of federal dollars. This layered approach to budgeting and project management helps prevent cost overruns and ensures taxpayer money is well spent.

“Congress strictly defines our scope and budget. Our estimates go through multiple reviews—including our world-class estimating team and VA cost estimators to ensure accuracy and accountability,” he said.

Long-term impact is something these projects must have since they will remain decades after USACE personnel and contractors have departed. May shared how engaging with communities near project sites is vital to the process and for successful mega project delivery.

“We maintain open lines of communication with neighbors and local officials. We normally have hotlines for the community to call and give regular updates to address concerns and minimize disruptions.”

For Fares, the broader economic benefits of the VA hospital replacement for the St. Louis community are another long-term benefit that often goes unnoticed.

“This is the largest federal investment in the region in decades. It’s already spurring property value increases, new development and improvements to the surrounding arts district,” he said.

Mega projects also enhance local infrastructure like roads and potentially attract new businesses. All net positives for the residents who live nearby.

“We work closely with city officials to ensure roads and utilities support these large facilities. The improved neighborhood safety and amenities benefit veterans, workers and residents alike,” Fares said.

From cutting-edge defense radar systems to state-of-the-art veteran healthcare facilities, the Kansas City District is leading the way in terms mega projects — ensuring this portfolio shapes a safer and healthier America for future generations.

For Shirley, this is made possible by adhering to disciplined governance, innovative contracting ideas and strong public-private partnerships, so the district delivers many complex projects of this scale on time and within budget.

“These mega projects represent an investment in the nation’s future in terms of national security, veterans care and economic vitality” he said. “The Kansas City District’s leadership and expertise make it possible.”

Other mega projects in the district that are currently either nearing completion or entering the planning phase include: the Fort Leonard Wood Hospital replacement project; a new advanced individual training barracks for Fort Leonard Wood soldiers and a new B-2 Stealth Bomber Hangar at Whiteman Airforce Base.

With these transformative projects, the Kansas City District is not just constructing facilities — it is building the foundation for America’s future.

Fares couldn’t agree more since he echoed a similar sentiment when speaking about the mega projects he helps lead now and, in the future, when his name is called.

“We’re building for heroes and their communities. This work demands vision, partnership and dedication. The Kansas City District stands ready to deliver,” he said.