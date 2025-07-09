Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tulsa District awards contract for Appalachia Bay, Walnut Creek Roads at Keystone Lake

    Tulsa District awards contract for Appalachia Bay, Walnut Creek Roads at Keystone Lake

    Photo By Brannen Parrish | A campsite at Appalachia Bay campground on Keystone Lake in the early morning, March...... read more read more

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract to ACU Construction, Limited Liability Company of Carrollton, Texas, July 9.

    The $1.07 million contract provides for construction of a new entryway and off-road vehicle roads at Appalachia Bay park, and a new loop road, parking area and fog coating for the main road at Walnut Creek campground. Both parks are located on Keystone Lake.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 15:28
    Story ID: 542451
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District awards contract for Appalachia Bay, Walnut Creek Roads at Keystone Lake, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Tulsa District awards contract for Appalachia Bay, Walnut Creek Roads at Keystone Lake

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Tulsa District
    Contract awarded
    Operations
    Construction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download