Tulsa District awards contract for Appalachia Bay, Walnut Creek Roads at Keystone Lake

Photo By Brannen Parrish | A campsite at Appalachia Bay campground on Keystone Lake in the early morning, March 27, 2024. The Tulsa District awarded a construction contract to perform road work to ACU Construction Limited Liability Company of Carrollton, Texas for asphalt road work at Appalachia Bay, July 9, 2025. see less | View Image Page