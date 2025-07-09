Tulsa District awards contract for Appalachia Bay, Walnut Creek Roads at Keystone Lake

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract to ACU Construction, Limited Liability Company of Carrollton, Texas, July 9.
The $1.07 million contract provides for construction of a new entryway and off-road vehicle roads at Appalachia Bay park, and a new loop road, parking area and fog coating for the main road at Walnut Creek campground. Both parks are located on Keystone Lake.
