USS Frank Cable Departs Suva, Fiji, following Port Visit

Courtesy Photo | EQUATOR, Antimeridian (July 4, 2025) – Voyage Management System screen aboard the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | EQUATOR, Antimeridian (July 4, 2025) – Voyage Management System screen aboard the forward-deployed U.S. Navy submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) as the ship crosses the equator and International Date Line simultaneously on July 4, 2025. Frank Cable is on patrol supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Justin B. Prelogar) see less | View Image Page

SUVA, Fiji (July 11, 2025) – Forward-deployed U.S. Navy submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) departed Fiji following a scheduled port visit on July 11, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



“The U.S.-Fiji partnership dates back to World War II and, still today, reflects our shared values and shared vision for peace and security across the Indo-Pacific,” said Capt. Mike Thompson, commanding officer of Frank Cable. “We are grateful for this opportunity to visit Fiji, and I am thankful for the warm welcome and the chance to reinforce U.S. commitment to our friendship and partnership. Our two navies have a history of working together in the maritime domain, and Frank Cable’s visit is a testament to our continued teamwork and strong foundation for future collaboration.”



This port visit marked Frank Cable’s first visit to Fiji and an opportunity for the Sailors to explore Fijian food, sites, and rich cultural heritage.



Sailors from Frank Cable also spent time working with the Fiji Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Fiji Islands. The SPCA shelter has been caring for the animals of Fiji since 1953, and the ship’s volunteers assisted with washing and walking dogs, as well as grounds keeping and beautification of the shelter.



“Overall, the experience was great.” said Lt. Nikolas Fraustro, Chaplain for the USS Frank Cable. “Giving back to the communities that welcome us into their homes is always an amazing feeling. Working with animals in need and strengthening the bonds between communities builds morale and deepens our enduring connection with beautiful Fiji.”



Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region.



Frank Cable is underway supporting 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.