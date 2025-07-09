Meet the Army Musician Bringing the Beat to Musikfest 2025

When most people think of the U.S. Army, they picture Soldiers in combat gear, not musicians playing trumpets and drums. But for Sergeant First Class Christian Williams, being an Army musician means serving his country through the universal language of music, all while living a life full of travel, world-class performances, and unique opportunities.

“I never thought I’d be an Army musician,” he says. “Like many, I played music in school but figured I’d grow up and get a ‘real job.’ But music is in my family, my mom’s a vocalist, my dad’s a drummer, and I’ve been playing trumpet and drums since 5th grade. Now, I get to travel the world and share that passion as an Army Musician and recruiter.”

Career Highlights: • Bugler for a Korean War ceremony presided over by President Obama. • Subject Matter Expert for Army Bands recruiting west. • Awarded the prestigious Gold Recruiting Badge as one of only four Band liaisons. • Performed alongside Allied partners throughout Europe.

Army Musicians live the full Soldier experience, from physical training and weapons qualification to performing across diverse music genres, from classical to jazz to ceremonial pieces.

Why serve as an Army musician?

“Most civilian musicians can’t say they make a living doing what they love Sergeant 1st Class Williams explains. “In the Army, I serve my country while playing music that connects people globally. It’s the best of both worlds.”

What sets Army Musicians apart from other Army careers?

An Army Musician is the only Military Occupational Specialty, (MOS) requiring an audition before enlistment. This means talented musicians get the chance to join a professional ensemble while traveling the world and representing the Army’s values.

Advice for aspiring Army musicians:

“Don’t see the Army as second choice, it should be your first choice. Civilian music jobs are highly competitive, but the Army pays well, offers benefits, and gives you opportunities most musicians only dream of. Plus, we’re always in need of drummers!”

Join the Beat at Musikfest

From August 1st, 2025, to August 10th, 2025, Williams will be at Musikfest in Pennsylvania, one of the largest music festivals in the country, recruiting talented musicians ready to turn their passion into a career in the Army.

Are you a musician ready to serve your country and perform on stage worldwide? Stop by the U.S. Army booth at Musikfest and learn how you can become part of this unique career where music meets mission.

Be a Soldier. Be a Musician. Be All You Can Be.