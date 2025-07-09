PHOTO COURTESY OF SFC WILLIAMS-
SFC Williams on stage playing the trumpet
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 12:03
|Photo ID:
|9172668
|VIRIN:
|250709-A-RH398-6085
|Resolution:
|2000x1331
|Size:
|202.7 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SFC Williams Plays the Trumpet on stage [Image 3 of 3], by Cynthia Stephenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Meet the Army Musician Bringing the Beat to Musikfest 2025
No keywords found.