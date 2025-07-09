Fort Buchanan Informs About New Ways to Obtain DD214’s

Photo By David Hernandez | Orlando García, military personnel division chief, under the installation’s...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | Orlando García, military personnel division chief, under the installation’s Directorate of Human Resources, recently provided an update about some of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System - Army (IPPS-A) capabilities and how they benefit Soldiers in the process to request their Department of Defense Form 214. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO– Orlando García, military personnel division chief, under the installation’s Directorate of Human Resources, recently provided an update about some of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System - Army (IPPS-A) capabilities and how they benefit Soldiers in the process to request their Department of Defense Form 214.



“IPPS-A has recently integrated the process to generate the Department of Defense Form 214 (Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty) and the Department of Defense Form 214-1 (Certificate of Uniformed Service, Reserve Component Addendum). This update allows both service members and human resources professionals to access these forms for review, corrections, and a more efficient and accurate completion. This is a significant step towards digitizing and streamlining critical human resources processes,” said García.



The IPPS-A streamlines Army Human Resources processes by consolidating 44 legacy human resources systems into a single, web-based platform. It integrates personnel and pays procedures for all three Army components—Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard—enhancing efficiency and accuracy.



IPPS-A helps meet Soldiers' needs by delivering a system that provides them with complete transparency and the ability to track the status of their personnel actions. For the first time, all Soldiers can see their human resources data.



“This update to IPPS-A directly supports the Army’s broader goals for modernization and efficiency by digitizing critical records, improving data accuracy, streamlining human resources operations, and enhancing talent management, ensuring a more effective and accessible system for Soldiers and human resources professionals,” said García.



According to Garcia, veterans who have already separated must request their Department of Defense Form 214 through the National Archives (archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records), eVetRecs (https://www.archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records/evetrecs-help), mail or fax (using SF-180), milConnect (https://milconnect.dmdc.osd.mil/milconnect/), or local Veteran Service Offices.



For questions or assistance with IPPS-A system or how to access the Department of Defense Form 214, contact the installation Directorate of Human Resources at (787) 707-3384 or visit the official IPPS-A website: https://ipps-a.army.mil/



