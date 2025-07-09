Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan Informs About New Ways to Obtain DD214’s

    PUERTO RICO

    07.10.2025

    Photo by David Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Orlando García, military personnel division chief, under the installation’s Directorate of Human Resources, recently provided an update about some of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System - Army (IPPS-A) capabilities and how they benefit Soldiers in the process to request their Department of Defense Form 214.

    IMCOM
    fort buchanan

