Team Rota: Monica Gonzalez

Monica Gonzalez works as a Work and Family Life Specialist at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota’s Fleet and Family Support Center. Originally from El Centro, Calif., Gonzalez considers Whidbey Island, Wash. As her home now. She has worked with the military for around 10 years and has worked onboard NAVSTA Rota for almost 2 and a half years.

“I currently manage the Ombudsman program, Family Employment program, and Transition Assistance Program (TAP),” stated Gonzalez. “I previously managed the Relocation program and Deployed Forces Support.”

As the Ombudsman Coordinator, Gonzalez provides administrative support to Ombudsmen and Command Leadership. For the Family Employment Program, she facilitates employment readiness classes such as resume writing as well as providing 1:1 support for resume reviews and job/career search. For the TAP program, she works with service members and career counselors to ensure service members are prepared for their transition from military to civilian life.

My favorite thing about my job is being able to provide the tools our service members and families need to be successful,” said Gonzalez. “I love sharing that as a military spouse, it is possible to have a career and growth. I began my career as an MWR Teen Hire when my dad was active duty and have been fortunate to have been able to grow with MWR and FFSC as I’ve moved across the world with my husband. I love being able to share information, resources, or a tip that will bring other spouses and active duty members one step closer to achieving their goals.

Outside of work, Gonzalez enjoys reading, baking, and traveling with her family. She also loves the color purple!

