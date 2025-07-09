Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Rota: Monica Gonzalez

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 4, 2025) Monica Gonzalez, a Work and Family Life Specialist at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota's Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC), poses for a photo, July 4, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 07:55
    VIRIN: 250703-N-NC885-2004
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Hometown: WHIDBEY ISLAND, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Team Rota: Monica Gonzalez, by PO1 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Rota
    EURAFCENT
    FFSC
    NAVSTA Rota

