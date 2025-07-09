Team Rota: Monica Gonzalez

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 4, 2025) Monica Gonzalez, a Work and Family Life Specialist at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota's Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC), poses for a photo, July 4, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)