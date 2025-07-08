Hands-on wildlife lessons with Ranger Tori Haggard

Photo By Stacey Reese | Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Ranger Tori Haggard uses a coyote skull to...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Ranger Tori Haggard uses a coyote skull to teach campers about native Oklahoma wildlife during an educational event at Camp McFadden in Ponca City, Oklahoma, June 26. The event focused on teaching campers about wildlife they may encounter and how these species play an important role in keeping our ecosystems healthy. (Official U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Stacey Reese/released)Tulsa see less | View Image Page

PONCA CITY, Okla. —Lions and tigers and bears, ok, maybe not. How about coyotes and turtles and snakes? Those were just some of the animals Kaw Lake Ranger Tori Haggard talked about during a recent visit with campers at Camp McFadden.



Camp McFadden, situated approximately 10 miles east of Ponca City on the west shore of Kaw Lake, began hosting Camp Fire Girls in 1927 and has since evolved into a multi-use recreation area that accommodates campers and private events.



"Teaching kids about the wildlife they might encounter helps take the fear out of the unknown and replaces it with respect and understanding," said Haggard.



Ranger Haggard brought pelts, skins, skulls, and live animals to the camp, giving campers a hands-on opportunity to observe and learn about local wildlife.



Sharing information about a coyote pelt and skull with the campers provided an opportunity to teach them about coyotes, their omnivorous diets, and their independence compared to wolves.



Haggard brought turtle shells as well as two live turtles to share with the group. The live turtles represented the two species native to Oklahoma: the three-toed box turtle, also known as the eastern box turtle and the ornate box turtle. She went over the distinguishing features of each species so the children would be able to identify one species from another.



The campers also learned the essential characteristics of a turtle's shell. The shells are the turtles' homes for their entire lives. They cannot move out, and another turtle cannot move in. Their shells are made of bone and grow with them throughout their lives. She stressed the importance of not painting them as this can block vitamin D absorption and lead to health issues or even death.



Finally, she mentioned always putting these turtles back where you find them as they have strong homing instincts and can lose their life trying to get back to their home territory.



During a lesson on snakes, Haggard used a timber rattlesnake skin to highlight key features of the snakes, including the hollow keratin rattles and how they function. Campers learned that while rattlesnakes are venomous, they are generally more afraid of humans than humans are of them, and their rattles serve as a warning to be cautious and respectful.



Haggard used a copperhead skin to share the differences between the two species, including the copperhead's distinct hourglass pattern. Although less venomous than the rattlesnake, the copperhead can still strike in self-defense if provoked. She reminded them that both species prefer to avoid humans and play vital roles in maintaining healthy ecosystems.



"When children learn how to identify animals like box turtles, coyotes, or even venomous snakes, they're more likely to react calmly and responsibly," said Haggard. "It also helps them see how every species, even the ones that might seem scary, plays an important role in keeping our ecosystems healthy."



To wrap up the wildlife lesson, campers met Hoggy, Haggard's hognose snake. The hognose is named for its upturned snout, which is composed of keratin, allowing it to dig effectively in sandy soil.



These snakes are known for their dramatic self-defense behaviors, which include inflating their body, flattening their heads to resemble a cobra, hissing, and performing bluff strikes,c losed-mouth strikes meant to scare but not harm.



Following the presentation, campers had the opportunity to get an up-close view of the pelts and skins and meet the live animals while Haggard answered questions and shared additional fun facts about each one.



“Campers enjoy these presentations,” said Camp McFadden Program Director Rachel Heick. “They especially enjoy holding the snake and the turtles. I’ve been hosting similar programming for years, and it’s great to treat repeat campers to something new and different.”