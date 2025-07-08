NSA Mechanicsburg Donors Show Up Big for Red Cross Drive

Photo By Christy Trabun | Culinary Specialist Senior Chief Cody Sikes, Logistics Specialist Chief Jane Santos,...... read more read more Photo By Christy Trabun | Culinary Specialist Senior Chief Cody Sikes, Logistics Specialist Chief Jane Santos, and Culinary Specialist Chief Joshua Kohmuench help facilitate the first blood drive onboard NSA Mechanicsburg in five years. The event held July 1 at NSA Mechanicsbur exceeded expectations, collecting 51 pints from 54 participants, including 39 first-time donors. With 93% of donors coming from the civilian workforce, the drive highlighted the installation’s strong community spirit and commitment to service. Organizers hope to bring the Red Cross back for another drive soon see less | View Image Page

“Within days of going live, we were completely booked,” said Logistics Specialist Chief Jane Santos, one of the organizers of the Red Cross Blood Drive held aboard NSA Mechanicsburg on July 1.



The installation hadn’t hosted a blood drive in at least five years, but that changed after a request appeared in the Commanding Officer’s Suggestion Box. Santos, who works at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Headquarters in Testing, Remediation, and Audit Support, was tapped to help revive the program this summer alongside Personnel Specialist 1st Class Gregory Zimmerman.



Summer is a critical time for blood donation, as supplies tend to drop during the warmer months. The team initially set a goal of collecting 33 pints - but base personnel showed up, with 93% of those donating coming from the civilian workforce. The response far exceeded expectations, with 51 pints collected from 54 participants. Even more significant: 39 of the donors were giving blood for the very first time.



According to the American Red Cross, it supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood and blood components, all from volunteer donors. Yet only about 3% of age-eligible people donate blood each year. “Each new donor helps us meet patient needs,” the organization states.



Santos also helped organize the event on behalf of the Chief Petty Officers Association, which has been actively seeking meaningful ways to support meaningful causes. Fellow NAVSUP Chief’s Mess volunteers included Culinary Specialist Chief Joshua Kohmuench, Culinary Specialist Senior Chief Cody Sikes, and Logistics Specialist Chief Yichun Chang.



The need for blood is constant: every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood or platelets. Just one donation can help save multiple lives, and nearly 16 million blood components are transfused each year nationwide.



NSA Mechanicsburg extends its gratitude to all who participated in the drive. And for those who didn’t get a chance - don’t worry. Organizers are already looking at options to bring the Red Cross back soon.