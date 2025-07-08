374 AW, 36 CRG collaborate to advance Log QRF

Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | A U.S. Air Force Contingency Response Team assigned to the 36th Contingency Response...... read more read more Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | A U.S. Air Force Contingency Response Team assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron assembles a Tent Model 60 during a field training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Group and 374th Airlift Wing operated a tactical operations center as part of the exercise, which tested their ability to rapidly establish airbase operations, conduct airlift logistics, and enable joint integration following a simulated natural disaster in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 36th Contingency Response Group and the 374th Airlift Wing conducted a joint field training exercise from June 23 to July 6, simulating a rapid airbase opening in response to a large-scale natural disaster in the Indo-Pacific region.



The exercise, held at Yokota Air Base and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, was based on a scenario in which a 7.8-magnitude earthquake and tsunami devastated a remote island, severely damaging infrastructure and overwhelming local response capacity.



To address the simulated crisis, contingency response specialists from the 36 CRG partnered with Airmen from the 374 AW—including pilots, air traffic controllers, loadmasters, defenders, and medical and logistics personnel—to rapidly establish a logistics hub supporting air mobility and joint integration in an austere environment.



The 36 CRG deployed a Contingency Response Team (CRT) to integrate with the 374 AW’s Logistics Quick Reaction Force (Log QRF)—a homegrown initiative enabling Yokota Airmen to perform agile airbase opening tasks similar to a CRG. The combined team established a fully operational landing zone, tactical operations center and aerial port within four hours of arrival.



“Our overall objective was to integrate U.S. Air Force contingency response capabilities to quickly open and operate an air base at a simulated disaster-stricken location,” said Lt. Col. John Menezes, 36 CRG deputy commander. “By working together, the CRT and Log QRF teams accomplished that mission rapidly and effectively.”



A Log QRF package consists of aircrew, security, communications, command post and aerial port. The concept was first tested during exercise Beverly Morning 25-2 when Yokota deployed the compact deployment package of U.S. Air Force personnel and equipment to Misawa Air Base, March 6, 2025.



“Yokota is working with our PACAF partners to advance Mobility Air Force Agile Combat Employment (MAF ACE) in ways that allow us to maneuver and sustain the joint force at the speed of need,” said Col. Richard McElhaney, 374 AW and Yokota Air Base commander. “The goal is to send the Log QRF to a forward location like the CRG to create that flexibility and versatility.”



The 374 AW will continue to refine the Log QRF to provide leaders options for MAF ACE capabilities that serve as an immediate surge buffer for off-station port operations before enduring sustainment forces arrive.



Building on that vision, Airmen emphasized the importance of speed and coordination in real-world contingencies. Capt. Washington A. Morales-Rosales, 36th CRS mission support flight commander, noted that rapid response is essential during humanitarian crises.



“Rapid deployment can mean the difference between life and death,” he said. “The quicker we arrive, the sooner we can begin providing life-saving aid and securing the area.”



The CRT’s deployment followed a phased approach. An advance team conducted airfield assessments, secured landing zones and established basic support infrastructure. Follow-on chalks brought in the remaining personnel and equipment to build out operations, including the Tactical Operations Center and medical facilities.



Morales-Rosales emphasized the critical role of the Mission Planning Cell (MPC) in anticipating operational challenges, developing courses of action and coordinating with host nation partners to streamline execution.



“Establishing a command post early is vital for maintaining situational awareness and real-time communication with higher headquarters,” Morales-Rosales said. “It enables leadership to allocate resources effectively and adapt to the mission environment.”



Although Japan Air Self-Defense Force members did not directly participate, observers from the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron at Komaki Air Base and Air Support Command Headquarters at Fuchu Air Base attended the exercise to learn about U.S. rapid air base opening operations, further strengthening bilateral understanding and coordination.



“This was an excellent opportunity to share tactics, techniques and procedures,” Menezes added. “We learned from each other and improved our ability to work together in real-world contingencies.”



The 36 CRG, based out of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, is trained to assess, secure and operate airfields in degraded environments, enabling the flow of humanitarian aid and follow-on forces into disaster-stricken regions. As U.S. Pacific Air Force’s sole tactical airlift capability, Yokota’s C-130J Super Hercules are vital to transporting contingency response forces in theater.



This exercise also served as a proof of concept for establishing a forward-deployed 36 CRG Yokota detachment, which could enable even faster response times across the Indo-Pacific region.



This partnership increases interoperability to ensure the 36 CRG and 374 AW remain ready to respond to future challenges in the Indo-Pacific to uphold regional stability.