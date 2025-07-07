DANNELLY FIELD, Ala. -- Airmen from the 187th Force Support Squadron deployed the new Expandable Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (E-SPEK) for testing at Dannelly Field, June 18, 2025, strengthening the wing's agile combat employment (ACE) readiness.



The E-SPEK system is a critical component of sustaining warfighters during rapid deployment in contested environments by providing fresh meals with minimal logistics footprint.



"The E-SPEK represents a significant advancement in field-kitchen technology," said Master Sgt. Anthony Mapson, 187th Fighter Wing services superintendent. "Its mobility, efficiency and scalability make it a valuable asset for our unit, enabling operations within 30 minutes of arrival requiring only three personnel to set up. The expeditionary kitchen's self-contained, rapid deployment capability enhances the agile employment of dispersed operating locations across a wide range of environments."



Replacing the Tent Extendable Modular Personnel (TEMPER) based SPEK, the E-SPEK's expandable shelter deploys from an integrated 463-liter cargo pallet that increases in size by a ratio of 3:1 and contains a full appliance suite, sanitation unit and generator. Each unit is equipped to serve hot meals to as many as 350 personnel per meal cycle while larger operations may combine multiple E-SPEK units to enhance the support capacity for dispersed operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2025 Date Posted: 07.08.2025 15:49 Story ID: 542245 Location: DANNELLY FIELD, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 187th FW Enhances Agile Capabilities with New Expeditionary Kitchen, by A1C Andre Bordlee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.