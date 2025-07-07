Barksdale Airmen Help Secure New Drone Restrictions Across Louisiana

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing Judge Advocate’s Office coordinated with Louisiana state representatives to update a law clarifying the unlawful use of unmanned aerial systems.



Louisiana lawmakers recognized the need for broader statewide drone regulation and coordinated with Barksdale’s Judge Advocate Office to update Louisiana Revised Statutes R.S. 14:337.



In response to increasing drone activity around the country, Barksdale reinforced its existing “No Drone Zone” policy to remind individuals on and off base of the restrictions on UAS operations in and around the installation.



“My role as the lead action officer in this effort was to assist and collaborate with state legislators on research and drafting language, working through Air Force Global Strike Command and Headquarters Air Force legal channels,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Stefano Grey, 2nd Bomb Wing Judge Advocate chief of operations and civil law.



The previous version of the law only regulated unauthorized drone use around certain types of facilities, such as chemical plants and refineries, and did not include military or federal installations. The amended statute now includes protections for military bases, U.S. Navy ships, U.S. Navy ports and other federal facilities across Louisiana.



“This amendment allows local law enforcement to regulate the use of drones within dangerously close proximity to sensitive military installations, as well as aircraft or vessels located therein, something previously left out under the original statute,” said Grey.



In addition to allowing local law enforcement to regulate drone usage around the installation, the law also increases penalties which are designed to deter unauthorized UAS activity.



“People who try to fly near a military base might have malicious intent,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ramiro Valero, 2nd Security Forces Squadron electronic warfare noncommissioned officer in charge. “With the harsher punishments, they might think twice before trying it.”



Effective Aug. 1, 2025, the updated law introduces criminal penalties for violations, including fines of up to $5,000, up to five years of hard labor imprisonment and court ordered forfeiture of the drone.



“The [amended] Louisiana law is much more specific, and, I'd say, offers greater protection for military installations and DOD facilities,” said Grey. “It’s not just about protecting the infrastructure and privacy of our sensitive aircraft and operations, but also about safeguarding the people who serve and the families supporting them who live on base.”



These legislative updates for unauthorized use of UAS around installations and other federal and DoD facilities are a positive step toward enhancing the protection of military installations and their surrounding communities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2025 Date Posted: 07.08.2025 15:31 Story ID: 542244 Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale Airmen Help Secure New Drone Restrictions Across Louisiana, by SrA Nicole Ledbetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.