DAF kicks off department-level exercise series in Pacific

ARLINGTON, Va. (AFNS) -- The Department of the Air Force launched its Pacific-focused first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise (DLE) series today in multiple locations across the United States and Indo-Pacific areas of responsibility.

This DLE is scheduled to feature 12,000 U.S. Air and Space Force personnel, more than 350 bomber, fighter, cargo and refueling aircraft, and space-based and space-enabled capabilities to include, but not limited to, space electromagnetic warfare, space domain awareness, orbital warfare and navigational warfare.

"This exercise, the first of its kind since the Cold War, marks a pivotal moment for our Air Force and Space Force, bringing together Airmen and Guardians to bolster our nation's warfighting capabilities,” said Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink. “Training like this alongside the Joint Force, our allies and partners in realistic operating environments using distributed operations is how we integrate capabilities to overcome any national security challenge.”

The DLE series will incorporate multiple command exercises into one overall threat deterrence scenario, including Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC), Resolute Space, Mobility Guardian, Emerald Warrior and Bamboo Eagle 25-3. It will also integrate multiple allies and partners in specific component exercises with shared interests. Partner integration is critical to U.S. efforts to ensure regional and global peace and stability and provides a decisive advantage against complex threats.

"Exercising at this speed, scale and tempo is how we prepare for the future fight,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin. “We need Airmen to move fast and think outside the box, disrupting the operational status quo. We also build trust and understanding through deliberate planning, operating and learning alongside our partners across the Pacific."

A large part of this expanded exercise construct is tackling the logistical challenges that come with the sustainment of operations over time. Air Mobility Command has been preparing for this month-long effort for nearly two years, incorporating valuable lessons from Mobility Guardian 2023. For this year’s iteration AMC plans to showcase improved sustainment operations, both as part of the DLE and as part of U.S. Transportation Command’s Ultimate Distribution exercise.

“Validating our ability to sustain operations by rapidly flowing forces and conducting Agile Combat Employment (ACE) throughout the Indo-Pacific theater is essential,” said Allvin. “Practicing these large muscle movements and learning to integrate seamlessly with our regional allies and partners ensures we can project power and provide options to the President.”

With the inclusion of Resolute Space, the series also incorporates the U.S. Space Force’s capabilities in much the same way they would be integrated in a real-world scenario.

“Resolute Space sends a clear message: Guardians are prepared to fight and win in space shoulder to shoulder with our joint and allied partners,” said Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman. “By training at this unprecedented scale, we’re sharpening warfighter instincts, strengthening combat credibility and proving our commitment to deliver peace through strength in the face of any challenge.”

Through this DLE, the Department of the Air Force is preparing to be a stronger, more lethal deterrent force, to provide an advantage against competitors and adversaries across all domains, and to ensure regional stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.