NEXCOM Mobilizes for Navy’s 250th Celebration

As the U.S. Navy prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is all hands on deck to help sailors, their families and the wider Navy community join in the celebration. From commemorative merchandise to large-scale event support, NEXCOM is in high gear, honoring 250 years of naval heritage and excellence.

“The Navy’s 250th birthday is a significant milestone in our nation’s history, and NEXCOM is proud to play an important role in the celebration,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, chief executive officer of NEXCOM. “Our team is working diligently across all of NEXCOM’s business lines to provide our patrons with opportunities to connect with this historic event no matter where they are.”

Crafting the Commemoration: Logos, Graphics and Merchandise

At the heart of the celebration is a strong visual identity. NEXCOM’s marketing, events and merchandising teams developed the official Navy 250th logo and supporting graphics. These visuals appear on commemorative items for events, apparel, decorations and digital platforms, unifying the celebration under a cohesive and patriotic theme.

In collaboration with its Navy Pride® line, NEXCOM also created a special-order Command Catalogue featuring apparel that can be customized with the Navy’s 250th anniversary logo and individual command emblems. This curated collection gives sailors the chance to order distinctive items celebrating both their service and the celebration.

Honoring Our Heritage: Legends and Commemorative Items

To pay tribute to those who shaped the Navy, NEXCOM launched the Navy Legends graphic T-shirt series, available online and in select Navy Exchange stores. This exclusive line features iconic figures from Navy history, aiming to inspire the next generation.

In alignment with Department of the Navy guidance, NEXCOM’s Uniform Program Management Office and Navy Pride brand are planning optional commemorative uniform items to mark the anniversary. These pieces will serve as lasting symbols of this historic year.

Telling the Navy Story: Video and Digital Engagement

To ensure the celebration resonates online, NEXCOM launched a Navy 250th landing page on MyNavyExchange.com, serving as the central hub for event promotion, organizational history and anniversary merchandise. Even Wi-Fi landing pages supported by NEXCOM are themed for the celebration, amplifying the message across the Fleet.

NEXCOM also introduced its ConNEXtion series—a campaign inviting associates to share their personal ties to the Navy. Stories are featured weekly on social media, internal platforms and emails, with plans to expand into video and audio content. Live storytelling opportunities, including at the NAS Oceana Air Show, are in development.

Supporting a Year of Celebration: Major Event Involvement

NEXCOM will provide logistical planning, support and merchandising at key Navy 250th events across the globe, including:

• NAS Oceana Air Show – NEXCOM is a key partner in this flagship event, carrying the Navy 250th theme • UNITAS and International Sea Power Symposium – Supporting these international forums, NEXCOM will help spotlight the Navy’s global partnerships • Navy 250th Birthday and Virtual 2.5-Mile Run – Promoting health, wellness and camaraderie as part of the official birthday events • Navy 250th in Philadelphia – On-site with anniversary merchandise and support for major events in the Navy’s birthplace • Day of the Deployed, Norfolk Fleet Fest and Veterans Day – Continuing its ongoing support for events that honor the Navy community

A Call to Action: Participate in Your Navy’s History

The Navy’s 250th anniversary is a celebration of the strength, service and sacrifice of the entire Navy community. NEXCOM invites all to take part in this historic moment.

Visit your local Navy Exchange or MyNavyExchange.com to explore 250th-anniversary merchandise, attend virtual and in-person events and share your Navy stories using the official hashtag: #Navy250.

This is your Navy. This is your history. Let’s celebrate it together.