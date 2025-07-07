Snack, Sip and Save with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 130th Anniversary Deals

DALLAS – Military shoppers can beat the heat with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 130th anniversary deals (https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2YW) at Expresses and restaurant worldwide.

To celebrate the Exchange’s 130th anniversary, shoppers can visit their local Express and restaurants from July 1 through July 31 to enjoy deals and sweepstakes.

Express deals and promotions include:

• Express snack favorites for just $1.30, including coffee, corn dogs, candy and more. (Products may vary by location) • Select energy, sport and soft drinks for $1.30 (July 25-27)

On July 25, participating Exchange restaurants will offer specials and giveaways, including:

• Arby’s: $1.30 off any combo meal. • Qdoba: $1.30 regular size chips and salsa. • Starbucks: $1.30 off any sandwich or Venti drink. • Reel Time Theater: $1.30 off any popcorn combo. • Einstein Bros. Bagels: Free medium coffee with purchase of any signature breakfast sandwich and limited-edition 130th Exchange anniversary mugs. • Charleys Philly Steaks: $1.30 off any chicken or steak combo. • Panera Bread: $1.30 off any sandwich, soup, salad or Mac-N-Cheese entrée or You Pick 2 and limited-edition branded logo cups. • Popeyes: $1.30 regular sides July 25, $1.30 dessert biscuits July 26 and $1.30 pies July 27. • Burger King: $1.30 breakfast sausage biscuit, medium coffee, hamburger or cheeseburger, medium drinks and free Burger King socks for the first 130 customers during breakfast and lunch (while supplies last). • Taco Bell: $1.30 chips and nacho cheese, crunchy beef tacos, bean burritos and limited-edition 130th T-shirts (while supplies last). • iMenu360: Free delivery on all online iMenu360 orders overseas.

The celebration doesn’t end there—authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can enter the Kellogg’s-sponsored sweepstakes to win one of three $130 Exchange gift cards at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes from July 1 through July 31. No purchase is necessary.

Winners will be notified on or around Aug. 31.

For more information on in-store 130th Exchange anniversary celebrations, contact your local Exchange.

