Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Registration Opens for 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium

    Registration Opens for 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium

    Courtesy Photo | Registration Opens for the 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium. The...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Registration for the 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium is now open. The Symposium will take place August 4-7 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

    More than 4,000 leaders within the Department of Defense and the scientific research and medical community meet to showcase cutting-edge research and innovations supporting the medical readiness needs of warfighters.

    This year’s theme is “Supporting the Deployed Warfighter through Military Medical Research,” with presentations and breakout sessions addressing four core focus areas:

    • Warfighter medical readiness

    • Warfighter performance

    • Expeditionary medicine

    • Return to duty

    Participants must register for the conference before booking a room at the host hotel, Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center to access to the MHSRS conference room rate. Rooms are also available at the Marriott Village.

    Register here, and learn more at About MHSRS.

    No shuttle will be provided between the Orlando International Airport to the Gaylord or the Marriott Village.

    Shuttle service will be available from the Gaylord to Orlando International on Aug. 7, 2025 (departure day).

    Attendees will soon be able to access all conference information, schedules, and agendas virtually through the MHSRS Conference App.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 11:42
    Story ID: 542194
    Location: US
    Web Views: 35
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Registration Opens for 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Registration Opens for 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Symposium
    Registration
    Military Health System
    Military Medical Research
    MHSRS 2025
    2025 Medical Health System Research Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download