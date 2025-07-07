Registration Opens for 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium

Courtesy Photo | Registration Opens for the 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium. The...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Registration Opens for the 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium. The Symposium will take place August 4-7 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida, to showcase cutting-edge research and innovations supporting the medical readiness needs of warfighters. see less | View Image Page

Registration for the 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium is now open. The Symposium will take place August 4-7 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida.



More than 4,000 leaders within the Department of Defense and the scientific research and medical community meet to showcase cutting-edge research and innovations supporting the medical readiness needs of warfighters.



This year’s theme is “Supporting the Deployed Warfighter through Military Medical Research,” with presentations and breakout sessions addressing four core focus areas:



• Warfighter medical readiness



• Warfighter performance



• Expeditionary medicine



• Return to duty



Participants must register for the conference before booking a room at the host hotel, Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center to access to the MHSRS conference room rate. Rooms are also available at the Marriott Village.



Register here, and learn more at About MHSRS.



No shuttle will be provided between the Orlando International Airport to the Gaylord or the Marriott Village.



Shuttle service will be available from the Gaylord to Orlando International on Aug. 7, 2025 (departure day).



Attendees will soon be able to access all conference information, schedules, and agendas virtually through the MHSRS Conference App.