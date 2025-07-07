Transaction Service Center San Diego changes command

Courtesy Photo | NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (July 3, 2025) Cmdr. Emily Bingham departs her change-of-command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (July 3, 2025) Cmdr. Emily Bingham departs her change-of-command ceremony after relinquishing command of Transaction Service Center (TSC) San Diego to Cmdr. Julio Peterson. TSC San Diego is one of seven HR Centers of Excellence (COE) in the MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) enterprise. TSC San Diego processes gains, losses, and military pay transactions for more than 120,000 Sailors at more than 2,576 units spread over about 2 million square miles west of the Mississippi River, Hawaii, and Alaska. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Personnel Specialist Jeremy Gorospe) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO – Cmdr. Emily Bingham relinquished command of Transaction Service Center (TSC) San Diego to Cmdr. Julio “Leo” Peterson Jr in a ceremony July 3.



Bingham, a career human resources officer from Green Bay, Wisconsin, had commanded TSC San Diego since March 2024.



“The Sailors and civilians at TSC San Diego are the finest I’ve served with,” said Bingham. “It has been the honor of my career to lead this team. I am proud of what we accomplished together and excited to see where Commander Peterson’s leadership takes the command next. Thank you to every Sailor, civilian, and contractor whose dedication powered our success.”



Under Bingham’s command, TSC San Diego surpassed Department of Defense transactional standards, improved Sailor readiness through faster processing timelines, and led enterprise-level transformation initiatives.



TSC San Diego processes gains, losses, and military pay transactions for more than 120,000 Sailors at more than 2,576 units spread over about 2 million square miles west of the Mississippi River, Hawaii, and Alaska. TSC San Diego averages less than two days for pay processing and completes gains and losses the same day.



Peterson, an administration limited duty officer, had served as TSC San Diego’s executive officer since June 2024.



“It’s a privilege to assume command of a team I’ve come to know and trust over the past year," said Peterson. "TSC San Diego plays a vital role in supporting our Navy’s most important asset, its people, and I look forward to continuing that mission with excellence.”



Bingham’s next assignment is as the assistant chief of staff for force manpower and personnel for Commander, Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet.



TSC San Diego is one of seven HR Centers of Excellence (COE) in the MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) enterprise. Each specializes in a major transaction type to streamline service delivery. TSC San Diego oversees three RSCs – San Diego; Everett, Wash.; and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii – responsible for training Command Pay and Personnel Administrators, and supporting command triads in their regions.



MNCC’s mission is to deliver modern hire-to-retire HR services through 24/7 customer service to Sailors, veterans, and their families. Through Sailor feedback, MNCC strives to provide more resources and accurate resolutions. Contact MNCC at (833) 330-MNCC (6622) or AskMNCC@navy.mil. Find online self-service options on MyNavy Portal at my.navy.mil.