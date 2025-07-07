Nosse assumes command of IAAAP

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Daniel Nosse (left), the incoming commander for the Iowa Army Ammunition...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Daniel Nosse (left), the incoming commander for the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, receives the command colors from Col. Franyate Taylor, Crane Army Ammunition Activity’s commander, during a change of command ceremony on July 2. (Courtney Maxson, Joint Munitions Command) see less | View Image Page

MIDDLETOWN, Iowa - Lt. Col. Daniel Nosse has assumed command of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.



On July 2, he accepted the responsibilities during a change of command ceremony, which was held at the installation. Col. Fran Taylor, commander of the Crane Army Ammunition Center, served as the presiding official for the event.



Nosse, who succeeds Lt. Col. John Dunlapp, brings a strong commitment to ensuring IAAAP’s continued success in ammunition production and support for the Joint Force. IAAAP is the center of excellence for medium- and large-caliber munitions design and production for the warfighter.



“Lt. Col. Nosse has my trust and confidence,” Taylor said. “I am confident that he will move this organization forward successfully and will deal handily with new challenges and obstacles as they may arise. He understands the needs of the warfighter and what is done at IAAAP directly – and greatly – impacts the Army mission on a daily basis.”



Nosse’s previous assignment was as Chief, J4 Director’s Action Group and the Information, Intelligence, and Innovation Office, U.S. European Command, Stuttgart, Germany. In May 2007, he was commissioned as a Transportation Officer from the Army ROTC program at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. Nosse holds a Master of Science in business with a focus in supply chain management and logistics, and a Bachelor of Science in industrial and technology management from the University of Kansas in Lawrence.



“My recent experience in Europe, shaped by the Ukraine crisis, highlights the critical role the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant plays in equipping our U.S. forces and strengthening our allies and partners,” Nosse said. “The dedication of this community is truly impressive. I am grateful to be part of this team and community.”



IAAAP, a subordinate installation of JMC, develops adaptable and scalable facilities and infrastructure within a safe, secure, modern, and process-driven industrial core that utilizes innovative technologies.



JMC provides the Joint Force with ready, reliable, and lethal munitions at the speed of war, sustaining global readiness. JMC is the logistics integrator for life-cycle management of ammunition and provides a global presence of technical support to combat units wherever they are stationed or deployed.