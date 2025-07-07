Lt. Col. Daniel Nosse (left), the incoming commander for the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, receives the command colors from Col. Franyate Taylor, Crane Army Ammunition Activity’s commander, during a change of command ceremony on July 2. (Courtney Maxson, Joint Munitions Command)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 09:28
|Photo ID:
|9168433
|VIRIN:
|250702-A-A0796-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1668
|Size:
|279.26 KB
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nosse assumes command of IAAAP, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nosse assumes command of IAAAP
No keywords found.