Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nosse assumes command of IAAAP

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nosse assumes command of IAAAP

    MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Munitions Command

    Lt. Col. Daniel Nosse (left), the incoming commander for the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, receives the command colors from Col. Franyate Taylor, Crane Army Ammunition Activity’s commander, during a change of command ceremony on July 2. (Courtney Maxson, Joint Munitions Command)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 09:28
    Photo ID: 9168433
    VIRIN: 250702-A-A0796-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1668
    Size: 279.26 KB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nosse assumes command of IAAAP, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nosse assumes command of IAAAP

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    JMC
    IAAAP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download