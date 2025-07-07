NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Team Recognized for Packaging Excellence

Photo By Brian Davis | BREMERTON, Wash--NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound Strategic Systems Programs...... read more read more Photo By Brian Davis | BREMERTON, Wash--NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) Supply Support Department personnel pose for a photo with Commanding Officer Capt. Bill Barich (first row, far right) after the Packaging & Crating Division was presented with the 2024 Department of Defense Packaging Production Achievement Award. (U.S. Navy Photo/RELEASED) see less | View Image Page

BREMERTON, Wash—The Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Puget Sound’s Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) Supply Support Department Packing & Crating Division (Code 502) received the 2024 Department of Defense Packaging Production Achievement Award.



The award is presented annually to an individual or team that exemplifies exceptional dedication and excellence in packaging. The recognition was the culmination of a money-saving initiative by the Packing & Crating team to convert used corrugated cardboard boxes into packing material for shipping submarine parts.



Rear Adm. Kenneth W. Epps, Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command, pointed out how the Packing & Crating team—David Hietala, Clinton Sheilds, Robert Rembiszewski, and Trevor Flowers—saved the government over $10,000 in FY24 alone.



“The team’s initiative to reutilize packaging materials that were reclaimed and returned for use from packing projects was a great idea and a resounding success,” said Epps. “This focused effort reflected a cost-effective and highly efficient approach to delivering critical supplies to 18 local submarines and multiple Strategic Systems Programs subordinate activities and contractors.”



The cost-saving initiative began when an employee saw a cardboard shredding machine while attending a training course and saw the possibilities for using recycled carboard for packing up parts and tools for shipment to submarines.



The machine scores a sheet of cardboard and trims it to a uniform size, turning it into an 18” wide sheet of lightweight, flexible material with the ability to expand and contract like a net, which can be molded around an item or packed into a box, filling the empty space to stabilize the product being shipped. The material is light, pliable, and easy to work with, but dense enough to stabilize heavy objects such as large machine parts.



The cardboard packing was cheaper than more expensive alternatives like foam or bubble wrap. As a bonus, the material is biodegradable and easier for sub crews to dispose of at sea.



The project to implement one of these machines at Code 502 showcases the effectiveness of developing a workplace culture of continuous process improvement where employee ideas and input are valued.



“By researching and integrating innovative technologies, our employees have not only streamlined operations but also reduced costs and increased the overall effectiveness of their operations. This commitment to improvement ensures that they can meet the dynamic demands of their mission, which is crucial to supporting the Navy's nuclear deterrence efforts,” said Steve Chmielewski, Director of NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound SSP Supply Support Department.



Epps also noted that the practice of employee involvement in process improvement used by the SSP Supply Support Department and the Packing & Crating Team “exemplify dedication, excellence and a Get Real/Get Better mindset.”



NAVSUP FLC Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://x.com/navsupsyscom.



For news and information about NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound, visit www.navsup.navy.mil/public/navsup/flcps/ ,www.facebook.com/navsupflcps, or https://x.com/NAVSUP_FLCPS.