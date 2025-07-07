BREMERTON, Wash--NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) Supply Support Department personnel pose for a photo with Commanding Officer Capt. Bill Barich (first row, far right) after the Packaging & Crating Division was presented with the 2024 Department of Defense Packaging Production Achievement Award. (U.S. Navy Photo/RELEASED)
|05.14.2025
|07.07.2025 16:33
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Team Recognized for Packaging Excellence
