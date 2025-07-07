NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Team Recognized for Packaging Excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BREMERTON, Wash--NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) Supply Support Department personnel pose for a photo with Commanding Officer Capt. Bill Barich (first row, far right) after the Packaging & Crating Division was presented with the 2024 Department of Defense Packaging Production Achievement Award. (U.S. Navy Photo/RELEASED)