Mobile District Small Business Programs recognized by the SBA

Photo By Charles Walker | Sonya Rodgers, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District deputy of Small Business Programs, center, receives the 2024 Federal Buying Agent of the Year award from the Mississippi District Office of the Small Business Administration during a ceremony in Jackson, Mississippi, May 30, 2025. The Mobile District won the award for its support the SBA through the utilization of the 8(a) Business Development Program, with contract offers for fiscal year 2024 of over $6 million. (Courtesy photo)

MOBILE, Ala. – Being recognized for an achievement is always a great feeling, but when you receive an annual award that is unexpected and a natural part of your job, day in and day out, it can be even more rewarding.



That’s precisely what happened to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Small Business Programs office recently.



The Jackson Small Business Administration recently recognized the office, as it was awarded the Federal Buying Agent of the Year at its 2025 Small Business Week Award luncheon on May 30, 2025, in Jackson, Mississippi.



Sonya Rodgers, USACE Mobile District deputy and Office of Small Business Programs, said she was excited when she received news of the recognition her office was going to receive.



“It was such an honor to receive an award such as this,” Rodgers said. “This award could not have been achieved with the collaborative efforts of the Project Management, Contracting Division, and Small Business teams. Their hard work helped contribute to us receiving the recognition and the award.”



The U.S. government is the world’s largest customer, purchasing a wide range of products and services. The Small Business Administration offers programs to help small businesses secure federal contracts. Participating in these programs helps small businesses win a fair share of federal contracts, qualify for exclusive set-aside and sole-source contracts, and receive business mentoring and education to learn how federal contracting works.



The federal government’s objective is to drive 23 percent of all federal procurement opportunities to small businesses, including goals to expand opportunities to disadvantaged enterprises and communities.



In addition to the goal of 23% for small businesses, the government ensures that a fair share of small business dollars flow to enterprises owned by small disadvantaged businesses, women-owned businesses, service-disabled veterans, and small businesses in underserved communities or HUBZones.



Rhonda Fisher, Supervisory Lender Relations Specialist with the Mississippi District Office of the Small Business Administration, said the Mobile District small business was very deserving of the award it received from her organization.



“Each year, the Mississippi District Office of the Small Business Administration recognizes a Federal Buying Agency for its contract offers,” Fisher said. “This year, that agency is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District. In special recognition to USACE Mobile District for its support of the SBA through the utilization of the 8(a) Business Development Program, with contract offers for FY 2024 of over $6 million.”



Kimberly Daniel-Ray, USACE Jacksonville District chief of Small Business, and Rodgers’ former supervisor when she was with the South Atlantic Division, said the award is a credit to Rodgers and the work of her small business team in Mobile.



“Ms. Sonya Rodgers is a distinguished small business professional who consistently goes above and beyond to support our customers in achieving the mission of USACE,” Daniel-Ray said. “She is always willing to educate and guide businesses on the requirements and capabilities needed to succeed in government contracting. Her dedication, knowledge, and integrity make me proud to be part of such an outstanding SAD. Sonya serves with great poise and grace without being asked to do so; these are just a few of the traits that have allowed her to be recognized by the MS Small Business Administration.”



Rodgers said the award is something her office will cherish for years to come, and she is glad that her office has made such an impact on small businesses in Mississippi to be recognized with this honor.



“When they announced the USACE Mobile District as the Federal Buying Agent of the Year award”, I just radiated with joy,” Rodgers said. “I am so very appreciative to receive an award for a job I thoroughly enjoy doing.”