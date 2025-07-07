Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile District Small Business Programs recognized by the SBA

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Sonya Rodgers, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District deputy of Small Business Programs, center, receives the 2024 Federal Buying Agent of the Year award from the Mississippi District Office of the Small Business Administration during a ceremony in Jackson, Mississippi, May 30, 2025. The Mobile District won the award for its support the SBA through the utilization of the 8(a) Business Development Program, with contract offers for fiscal year 2024 of over $6 million. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, Mobile District Small Business Programs recognized by the SBA, by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnerships
    SBA
    Mobile District
    MobileDelivers
    USACE

