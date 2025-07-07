Mobile District Small Business Programs recognized by the SBA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sonya Rodgers, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District deputy of Small Business Programs, center, receives the 2024 Federal Buying Agent of the Year award from the Mississippi District Office of the Small Business Administration during a ceremony in Jackson, Mississippi, May 30, 2025. The Mobile District won the award for its support the SBA through the utilization of the 8(a) Business Development Program, with contract offers for fiscal year 2024 of over $6 million. (Courtesy photo)