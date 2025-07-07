Extraordinary Savings Coming to the Exchange During Xtra Deal Days July 8-10

DALLAS – Xtra Deal Days are coming to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service July 8-10 with exclusive discounts on name-brand electronics, clothing, beauty, home essentials and more



Special savings will be available in-store and at ShopMyExchange.com. Shoppers can:



Save up to $600 on Samsung and LG 4K Smart TVs, including the LG B5 OLED Smart TV, 77” at $2,199 (reg. $2,699).

Save 25% on bath and bedding products.

Save up to $150 on select Bose soundbars.

Save 20% on ready-to-assemble furniture and 30% on in-store patio furniture.

Get Coach handbags for special values of $149 (reg. $295) and $199 (reg. $350).

Save up to $50 on assorted Weber grills.

Take an additional 40% off all Revlon face cosmetics.

MILITARY STAR® cardmembers enjoy even more savings, including an additional 10% off regular, sale and clearance clothing and shoe purchases, and 10% off toys. Special financing is also available on furniture and back-to-school Wellness services.



Shoppers using MILITARY STAR® earn points on every purchase toward $20 digital rewards, and enjoy free standard shipping on all online orders. Upon account approval, new MILITARY STAR cardmembers save an additional 10% on all first-day purchases, which can be stacked with other discounts and offers. Some exclusions apply. See an Exchange associate or visit https://aafes.media/militarystar25 to apply for a card



100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested into the military community. When service members, retirees, military families, Veterans and other authorized shoppers shop at the Exchange or at ShopMyExchange.com, they’re directly supporting those who serve.



Social-media-friendly version: Save big online and in-store with @shopmyexchange Xtra Deal Days! From July 8-10, save on cosmetics and skincare, fragrances and jewelry, lawn and garden items, housewares, gaming products and more. Browse the deals here: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2YN



— 30 —



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Karrington Bradley at 214-312-5111 or bradleykar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:



Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange



Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange



Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2025 Date Posted: 07.07.2025 14:17 Story ID: 542133 Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Extraordinary Savings Coming to the Exchange During Xtra Deal Days July 8-10, by Karrington Bradley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.