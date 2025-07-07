U.S., Thailand Navies reunite to commence CARAT Thailand 2025

Photo By Staff Sgt. Destani Hill | U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy leaders salute a formation of U.S. and Thai service...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Destani Hill | U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy leaders salute a formation of U.S. and Thai service members during the opening ceremony of exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) at Sattahip Naval Base, Thailand, July 7, 2025. The 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series, is designed to enhance the U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill) see less | View Image Page

Sattahip, Thailand (July 7, 2025): The U.S. Navy (USN), Royal Thai Navy (RTN), and Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) began the 31st exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 with an opening ceremony in Sattahip, Thailand, July 7, 2025.

CARAT Thailand is a bilateral maritime exercise taking place ashore in Sattahip and at sea in the Gulf of Thailand. The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32), with an embarked MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, will operate at sea with RTN Naresuan-class frigate HTMS Naresuan (FFG 421), Chao Phraya-class frigate HTMS Saiburi (FFG 458), and Rattanakosin-class corvette HTMS Rattanakosin (CVT 441).

“This year, as we operate alongside our Royal Thai and Canadian Navy partners, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening maritime security cooperation and fostering a more stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” said Capt. Matt Scarlett, commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 and U.S. head of delegation. “Through exercises like these, we enhance our interoperability and build the relationships necessary to address shared challenges effectively.”

This year’s at-sea training will include anti-submarine warfare exercises, air defense exercises, and surface action group (SAG) coordination. Mine countermeasures, and search and rescue training events will also be incorporated. The RCN has limited participation in CARAT Thailand 2025 by providing members of a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) team to participate in the VBSS event.

“CARAT helps all participants build partnerships, gain regional experience, and promote stability in the Indo-Pacific,” said Admiral Nuttapol Diewvanich, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Fleet. “The exercise fosters strong military relationships and mutual understanding between the Royal Thai Navy and U.S. Navy. It also contributes to positive relations and mutual trust between our nations.”

CARAT Thailand’s shore phase will consist of relationship building events, including a sports day; community service activities; and a series of public performances and exchanges between the U.S. and Thai navy bands. Classroom subject matter expert exchanges (SMEE) and practical education will also be held on topics that include maritime domain awareness, medicine and at-sea explosive ordnance disposal.

"Beyond the complex maritime exercises, CARAT Thailand is about building lasting relationships between our navies and our people. From joint training at sea to community engagement events ashore, we are strengthening the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding that underpin our strong alliance with Thailand,” said Scarlett.

CARAT Thailand is designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore; functions as Commander, Task Force 76 Sea Combat Commander; and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements as the executing agent of Commander, Task Group CARAT.

7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.