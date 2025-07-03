Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 Achieves Milestone C Approval

Redstone Arsenal, AL – The U.S. Army’s Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 program achieved Milestone C approval on July 2, 2025, signaling the program’s transition into the Production and Deployment phase. PrSM Increment 1, designed to neutralize, suppress, or destroy adversary anti-access and area denial capabilities at ranges greater than 400 kilometers, represents a critical advancement in the Army's long-range precision strike capabilities. PrSM Increment 1 will replace the Army Tactical Missile System, delivering increased range and lethality to Army field artillery formations.



"This Milestone C decision is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire PrSM team," said Major General Frank Lozano, Program Executive Officer Missiles and Space. "PrSM will provide our Soldiers with a critical capability to engage and defeat threats at extended ranges, enhancing our ability to deter aggression and protect our national security."



PrSM Increment 1's enhanced range and precision will significantly improve the Army's ability to conduct deep strikes and engage high-value targets, contributing to overall battlefield dominance.

