    Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 Achieves Milestone C Approval

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    The U.S. Army’s Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 program achieved Milestone C approval on July 2, 2025, signaling the program’s transition into the Production and Deployment phase.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2025 01:11
    Photo ID: 9166228
    VIRIN: 250515-A-UG834-4576
    Resolution: 2800x1933
    Size: 188.08 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    PEO Missiles and Space
    PrSM
    STORM

