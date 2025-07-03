Iowa National Guard Soldier spotlight: Spc. Brian Tiet

CAMP DODGE, Iowa – For Spc. Brian Tiet, serving in the Iowa Army National Guard is more than a career move. It is a personal mission of gratitude.

“Wearing the uniform is my way of showing gratitude,” said Tiet. “It’s a chance to give back to a country that gave me so much.”

Tiet, a Water Treatment Specialist (92W) with A Company, 248th Aviation Support Battalion, 67th Troop Command, Iowa Army National Guard, was born in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and moved to Mount Pleasant, Iowa, in 2019. He enlisted in 2022, drawn to the opportunities and structure the Guard could provide.

He joined for several reasons, including access to education, the potential for strong mentorship, and a desire to be part of a service-focused community that would have a lasting, positive impact on his life.

Although he is currently studying Networking and Cybersecurity at Southeastern Community College, it was the science of water purification that initially drew him to his current military occupational specialty.

Tiet was fascinated by the chemical processes and multi-layered filtration systems used to turn undrinkable water into a safe, life-sustaining resource.

“It’s a critical job,” he said. “Everyone needs water.”

Looking ahead, Tiet hopes to earn the rank of sergeant and eventually commission as an officer. He is motivated by a desire to take on greater leadership responsibilities and make a meaningful impact within the organization.

“When my time in the Guard is done,” Tiet said, “I hope my fellow Soldiers remember me as a good leader and a dedicated team member.”