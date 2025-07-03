Spc. Brian Tiet at Tactical Water Purification Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Brian Tiet, a Water Treatment Specialist with A Company, 248th Aviation Support Battalion, 67th Troop Command, Iowa Army National Guard, stands next to a Tactical Water Purification System (TWPS) during field training at Sugar Bottom Campground in Solon, Iowa, June 2025. Tiet and his unit conducted hands-on purification operations as part of their ongoing mission readiness training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)