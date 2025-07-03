Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. Brian Tiet at Tactical Water Purification Training

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Spc. Brian Tiet at Tactical Water Purification Training

    SOLON, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett 

    Iowa Army National Guard

    Spc. Brian Tiet, a Water Treatment Specialist with A Company, 248th Aviation Support Battalion, 67th Troop Command, Iowa Army National Guard, stands next to a Tactical Water Purification System (TWPS) during field training at Sugar Bottom Campground in Solon, Iowa, June 2025. Tiet and his unit conducted hands-on purification operations as part of their ongoing mission readiness training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 08:39
    Photo ID: 9165976
    VIRIN: 250405-A-AY917-2021
    Resolution: 4200x2802
    Size: 9.33 MB
    Location: SOLON, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Brian Tiet at Tactical Water Purification Training, by 1SG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iowa National Guard Soldier spotlight: Spc. Brian Tiet

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download