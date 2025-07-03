Spc. Brian Tiet, a Water Treatment Specialist with A Company, 248th Aviation Support Battalion, 67th Troop Command, Iowa Army National Guard, stands next to a Tactical Water Purification System (TWPS) during field training at Sugar Bottom Campground in Solon, Iowa, June 2025. Tiet and his unit conducted hands-on purification operations as part of their ongoing mission readiness training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2025 08:39
|Photo ID:
|9165976
|VIRIN:
|250405-A-AY917-2021
|Resolution:
|4200x2802
|Size:
|9.33 MB
|Location:
|SOLON, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Brian Tiet at Tactical Water Purification Training, by 1SG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iowa National Guard Soldier spotlight: Spc. Brian Tiet
No keywords found.