NAVFAC Southeast Awards $41.3M for Runway Repairs

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $41.3 million firm-fixed-price construction contract July 3 to BL Harbert LLC of Birmingham, Alabama, for runway repairs at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, Louisiana.



As one of only two U.S. Air Force installations home to the B-52 Stratofortress bomber fleet, Barksdale plays a central role in the nation’s nuclear deterrence and global strike strategy. Ensuring the reliability and resilience of its airfield infrastructure is essential to supporting that mission.



“This comprehensive airfield pavement project will restore and enhance the operational integrity of the runways and taxiways at Barksdale Air Force Base,” said Lt, Cmdr. James Keokosal, Resident Officer in charge of Construction. “Our goal is to deliver a safe, durable, and mission-ready airfield that supports continuous bomber operations now and well into the future.”



The contract reflects NAVFAC Southeast’s expertise in upgrading airfield infrastructure and the continued partnership with the U.S. Air Force. Work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, the full depth reconstruct pavement sections within the Runway 15 approach, Runway 33 approach, Taxiway Alpha, Taxiway Charlie, Taxiway Delta, and Taxiway Echo 1. The total concrete pavement reconstruction area is approximately 68,500 square yards, including 24-inch-thick pavement sections underlain with 12 inches of crushed concrete base course.



As part of this project, the existing concrete pavement will be crushed, processed, and re-used as base course material. Asphalt pavement mill and overlay and asphalt section full depth construction is required to accommodate the new concrete pavement geometry.



The contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with three offers received.



Work will be performed in Bossier City, Louisiana, and is expected to be completed by December 2026.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides planning, design, construction, contracting, environmental services, public works, real estate and facility maintenance for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force, and other federal agencies across the Southeast. Its area of responsibility covers installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends south to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



About Barksdale AFB

Barksdale AFB is home to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Air Force Global Strike Command, 8th Air Force, 307th Bomb Wing, and a host of mission partners dedicated to providing nuclear deterrence, combat power and combat support anytime, anywhere. For more than 86 years, Barksdale AFB has proudly served the Ark-La-Tex (Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas) area. As a key Air Force Global Strike Command base, Barksdale AFB has a pivotal role in providing a large part of the nation's deterrent force.

