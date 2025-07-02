Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Willis selected for “Distinguished Members of the Corps” award

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Story by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va.– Mr. David S. Willis was chosen from the entire U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps for the “Distinguished Members of the Corps” award during the annual Fort Gregg-Adams Sustainment Week, held from May 5-9, 2025. Mr. Willis has served with distinction in critical positions for the Oregon National Guard at all levels of command during 29 years in uniform and 13 years as a Department of the Army Civilian.

    When submitting his packet for the award, Col. Tannis Mittlebach, Deputy Chief of Staff Logistics, stated that she first began working with him over 25 years ago when Willis was the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Property Book Officer.

    “He has mentored me from junior company-grade logistic roles through Field Grade logistic positions during deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq, and has become the go-to subject matter expert for me to seek guidance and advice as the senior-ranking Logistician (Deputy Chief of Staff Logistics/G4) in the Oregon Army National Guard.”

    Additionally, acknowledging his years of service to the Oregon National Guard, USPFO officer Col. Patricia Hagen recognized that Willis has made significant and lasting contributions to the Army and Air Logistics communities in Oregon.

    “Mr. Willis served with distinction as a Warrant Officer in critical positions at all echelons of command. Upon retiring from military service, Mr. Willis continued to serve the Oregon National Guard as the Financial Liability Investigation of Property Loss Manager and Supply Accountability Assistance Instruction Team Leader.”

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 21:24
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
    Distinguished Members of the Corps
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Fort Gregg-Adams Sustainment Week

