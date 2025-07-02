Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Willis selected for “Distinguished Members of the Corps” award

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Mr. David Willis was recently awarded Quartermaster Corps “Distinguished Member of the Corps,” with over 40 years of service in the command supply management discipline. (File Image, courtesy of the Oregon National Guard)

    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard

