    Johnston takes command of the 354th Fighter Wing

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Kimberly Touchet | U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Johnston, 354th Fighter Wing incoming commander, addresses

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Touchet 

    354th Fighter Wing

    The 354th Fighter Wing held a change of command ceremony as U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th FW outgoing commander, relinquished command to Col. Matthew Johnston, 354th Fighter Wing incoming commander, July 2, 2025.
    The ceremony was attended by military and civilian leaders from throughout Alaska as well as family members and friends of Townsend and Johnston.
    “Today we mark the close of one extraordinary command to another,” said Lt. Gen. Case Cunningham, commander of Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and 11th Air Force, “From humble origins to global reach, the legacy of the 354th is one of strength, readiness and resolve. That legacy demands capable and courageous leadership.”
    Johnston, U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, recently served as the Deputy Commander of the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.
    “Scout (Johnston), you bring exactly what this moment demands,” said Cunningham. “As a command pilot in the F-16 and F-35 you’ve led in the cockpit and across the enterprise, you know how to prepare a force for today’s fight and tomorrow’s. You are exactly what this team needs, and I have every confidence you will lead this wing to new heights.”
    Eielson's mission is to provide combat-ready forces to the warfighter while maintaining the base's readiness, resiliency, and infrastructure. The 354th Fighter Wing is composed of more than 3,000 Airmen and is home to Alaska’s F-35A Lightning II aircraft.
    “We will be a fully credible deterrent to aggression in INDOPACOM and should deterrence fail, the 354th FW will deploy winning combat power in the theater,” said Johnston. “I am excited to work with and lead the Airmen of the 354th FW. Together with our civilians, contractors, and mission partners we will be ready, resilient and lethal; all while taking care of our Airmen and their families. Valor in Combat.”

