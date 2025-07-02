USS Gabrielle Giffords arrives in Seattle

SEATTLE – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) departed Naval Base San Diego June 23 and arrived at its new homeport of Seattle June 28, following an 18-month rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



While on deployment, the Gabrielle Giffords conducted presence operations and engagements with allies and partners throughout the region to maintain a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.



“Gabrielle Giffords has arrived safely in Washington, and we are grateful for a welcoming community.” said Capt. Jose Roman, commodore, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One.



In the early months of 2024, the Gabrielle Giffords conducted operations with the Philippine Navy offshore patrol vessel BRP Gregorio del Pilar (PS 15) in the South China Sea. The Gabrielle Giffords, while part of Destroyer Squadron 7 in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, increased interoperability with allies and partners and served as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



The Gabrielle Giffords participated in CARAT Thailand 2024 alongside the Royal Thai Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy. CARAT, in its 30th iteration, promoted regional security cooperation, maintained and strengthened maritime partnerships, and enhanced maritime interoperability. It included anti-submarine warfare training, air defense exercises, and surface action group coordination.



The Gabrielle Giffords has both a Blue crew and a Gold crew, which alternate being “on-hull” aboard the ship and “off-hull” conducting training in San Diego. The ship successfully sustained a longer-than-usual deployment because of the hard work of both crews.



Littoral combat ships (LCS) are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, deterring 21st-century threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned, and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.



