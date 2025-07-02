Navy Medicine improvement projects bolster warfighter readiness in Pacific region

Photo By Isaac Savitz | Lt. Brittany Brooks with U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Okinawa and...... read more read more Photo By Isaac Savitz | Lt. Brittany Brooks with U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Okinawa and the department head for Business Operations at U.S. Naval Hospital, Okinawa, and her team won the Rapid Improvement Event category in the 2025 Naval Medical Forces Pacific Continuous Process Improvement Project Competition with their project “Improve Central Booking Effectiveness.” Faced with a 23% unanswered call rate, Brooks, from Douglas, Arizona, and her team implemented staff adjustments, training enhancements, and Information Technology improvements, reducing the rate to 3% and significantly improving access to care and increasing operational readiness. see less | View Image Page

Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) recently announced the winners of its annual Continuous Process Improvement (CPI) project competition, a program designed to encourage, showcase and share improvement efforts from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC) across the region.



The competition results, announced June 18, highlighted the dedication and ingenuity of Navy medical personnel striving to optimize care and enhance readiness.



“These medical professionals demonstrate the creativity and dedication that are vital to Navy Medicine,” said Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, NMFP commander. “Their work directly strengthens our ability to provide a ready and healthy force.”



The competition recognized projects focused on process improvement using methodologies including data-driven analysis, innovative design, focused rapid improvements and other tailored enhancements.



According to Christian Crifasi, director of Improvement Sciences, the portfolio of projects continues to shift toward readiness initiatives.



“Last year, we saw the beginnings of a focus on projects directly impacting deployment readiness, operational efficiency, and optimizing care in austere environments. This year, we've seen a significant increase in projects specifically targeting these areas. This reflects a growing understanding within our area of operations that CPI principles are essential for ensuring our medical forces are prepared to support the warfighter anytime, anywhere.”



Each winning project addressed a unique challenge, demonstrating the breadth of improvement opportunities within NMFP.



“This competition isn’t just about recognizing success, it’s about fostering a culture of continuous improvement and innovation throughout the region, empowering our teams to proactively identify and solve challenges,” Valdes said. “Their work reflects a commitment to continuous improvement and will mark a lasting impact on the readiness and effectiveness of our warfighters.”



The four categories include Define-Measure-Analyze-Improve-Control; Define-Measure-Analyze-Design-Verify; Rapid Improvement Event; and Other Process Improvement Initiatives.



Leading the effort in Define-Measure-Analyze-Improve-Control was Lt. Michael Moeller of NMRTC San Diego with his “Perioperative Expeditionary Readiness Course.” Recognizing a gap in standardized training for perioperative nurses preparing for expeditionary deployments, Moeller developed an evidence-based program that dramatically increased confidence in crucial scrub role skills by 100%.



Lt. Noah Dietsche of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Marine Corp Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego took top honors in Define-Measure-Analyze-Design-Verify with “Improving Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing for MCRD San Diego Recruits.” Addressing updated guidance for sexually transmitted disease screening, Dietsche successfully implemented testing for recruits in the men who have sex with men community. This resulted in the identification and treatment of recruits who tested positive, contributing to limiting the spread of infection.



Lt. Brittany Brooks of NMRTC Okinawa spearheaded the Rapid Improvement Event focused on “Improve Central Booking Effectiveness.” Faced with a 23% unanswered call rate, Brooks and her team implemented staff adjustments, training enhancements, and Information Technology improvements, reducing the rate to 3% and significantly improving access to care and increasing operational readiness.



Cmdr. Mary Piliwale and Lt. Cmdr. Asa Schaefer of NMRTC Yokosuka won in the Other Process Improvement category with their project, “Increase Mass Vaccination Efficiency and Documentation Compliance.” By leveraging infrastructure upgrades, streamlining standard operating procedures and automating processes, they boosted vaccination throughput from 116 to 136 vaccines per hour and achieved 99% compliance with documentation requirements.



“This evolution in the types of projects submitted underscores the maturing CPI culture within NMFP,” Crifasi explained. “We are moving beyond foundational process improvements and tackling complex challenges that directly contribute to our warfighter readiness mission. This aligns with the tenets of High Reliability Organizations, as it fosters a proactive approach to identifying and mitigating potential risks, ultimately contributing to a safer and more effective medical force.”



NMFP provides oversight for 10 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC) on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. Globally, NMFP oversees eight research laboratories that deliver research expertise in support of warfighter health and readiness. Additionally, NMFP manages the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC), which plays a critical role in preparing medical teams for expeditionary and operational environments.