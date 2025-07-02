Army Corps of Engineers Hosts Multi-Agency Water Rescue Training

GEORGETOWN, Texas – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District, hosted a water rescue exercise June 13 at Lake Georgetown alongside several Williamson County law enforcement and emergency response agencies. The training was led by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Participating agencies included:

• U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

• Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens and dive team

• Williamson County Emergency Services District dive team, as well as death and crime scene investigators

• Round Rock Police Department crime scene investigators

• Georgetown Police Department crime scene

• Georgetown Fire Department

The training scenario simulated a realistic drowning event.

The scenario started with a mock 911 call reporting a missing paddleboarder.

Responders on the ground began investigative work by interviewing trainers acting as witnesses. Witnesses often have information, including pictures or video, that may assist a recovery.

As part of the exercise responders searched the beach, where they discovered car keys, and used them to identify the victim’s vehicle.

A boat equipped with side-scan sonar was deployed to locate a weighted manikin submerged in more than 20 feet of water. Once located, dive teams recovered the manikin and transported it to a waiting emergency response vehicle on shore.

“If we didn’t have the partnerships that we do, with the necessary tools, guidance and training, preparedness you could say, the efficiency would not be what it is today,” said USACE Park Ranger Madeline Karickhoff. “I’m very thankful, and we take a lot of pride in that.”

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Turk Jones, the lead instructor, emphasized the importance of coordinated training.

“Response time is very important—the quicker the response, the quicker the recovery,” Jones said. “I’ve been doing this for 23 years, but we have guys who are brand new, and this is an opportunity for them to train in a realistic scenario with partnering agencies.”

Jones recalled a case that still weighs on him.

“There was one victim we never recovered,” he said. “I hear from her mother every time we perform a water recovery now, asking if we have found her daughter. If I could solve that case, I would retire.”

The training underscored the seriousness of such incidents for participants like USACE Park Ranger Joshua Houghtaling , who has responded to dozens of drownings throughout his career.

“My message to everyone is if someone is drowning, remember to reach, throw and go get help—but don’t jump in,” Houghtaling said. “Drownings can be avoided. Wear a life jacket if you are around water. Life jackets worn—nobody mourns.”

