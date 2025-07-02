JTF-CS Strengthens Interagency Collaboration with USAMRICD Visit

Leaders from Joint Task Force – Civil Support recently visited the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense reinforcing an expanding partnership between operational response forces and the nation’s leading experts in medical chemical defense. The meeting highlighted shared goals of integrating scientific expertise into large-scale training exercises and enhancing readiness against evolving chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats

JTF-CS, headquartered at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the nation’s standing joint headquarters for CBRN response in support of civil authorities. USAMRICD, located at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the Department of Defense’s premier research institution dedicated to medical chemical defense.

A primary outcome of the engagement was the agreement to incorporate USAMRICD into future JTF-CS training events such as Guardian Response, the Department of Defense’s premier annual CBRN exercise. USAMRICD’s participation will allow for more complex and medically relevant scenarios, giving participants hands-on exposure to the real-world challenges that chemical or biological events can present.

“This is a partnership that’s important,” said Dr. Deserie Soliz, JTF-CS CBRN Science Advisor to the Commander, in a meeting with USAMRICD. “I’ve been at the command for 10 years and no one knows who you are. We want to bring you into the spotlight and help everyone understand how a subject matter expert like you can help in exercises and in real-world response.”

Col. Tanja Roy, USAMRICD commander, emphasized the importance of such collaboration is to enhance its role in shaping effective national preparedness strategies.

“We’re always looking to engage with more partners and participate in more exercises,” Roy said. “We love to assist, and being able to expand our own expertise makes us more valuable to the greater mission.”

Roy also stressed the growing complexity of chemical threats, and how today’s defense posture must adapt to keep pace.

“Threats are evolving, and our response has to evolve with them,” said Roy.

Part of that evolution includes using artificial intelligence to identify and analyze emerging chemical compounds. USAMRICD’s research team is leveraging AI tools to model over 1,000 new potential threats—many of which may challenge the limits of current medical countermeasures.

In addition to planning joint exercises, the visit opened the door for JTF-CS personnel to attend USAMRICD’s Hospital Management of Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive Incidents Course. The course focuses on the realities of managing mass casualty events, providing key medical training for scenarios that could overwhelm standard response capabilities.

The collaboration between JTF-CS and USAMRICD reflects a unified approach to national security—one that merges operational readiness with scientific innovation to prepare for tomorrow’s threats, today

