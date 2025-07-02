USMEPCOM’s Eastern Sector Holds Assumption of Command Ceremony

U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command hosted an Eastern Sector Assumption of Command ceremony at its headquarters July 2, officially welcoming Army Col. Nicole Jepsen as the new Eastern Sector commander.



USMEPCOM Commander Col. Frankie Cochiaosue opened the event by welcoming family, friends, and distinguished guests, including Maj. Gen. Hope Rampy, before reflecting on the significance of the occasion.



“This isn’t just an assumption of command,” said Cochiaosue. “It’s a moment of clarity. A reaffirmation of who we are, what we stand for and what we owe to every young American who walks through our doors hoping to serve.”



He thanked Navy Cmdr. Andrew Groh, Eastern Sector’s deputy commander, who served as acting commander prior to Jepsen’s arrival.



“In the midst of uncertainty, one leader didn’t just step in. He leaned in,” said Cochiaosue. “Commander Groh changed the game. He prioritized people and performance, implementing targeted, data-driven improvements that increased processing timeliness by 78% across key MEPS - and he did it without compromising care. He built a culture that put people first, respected the applicant journey and brought back pride to the process.”



Cochiaosue continued, speaking to USMEPCOM’s unique mission and impact on the armed services.



“This is where the military journey begins. This is freedom’s front door,” he said. “You don’t just process applicants, you assess them, prepare them and often inspire them. You don’t just complete forms and check boxes: you change lives, you shape warriors, you open the first door to service. That’s why commanding this sector is not a routine assignment—it’s a calling.”



Turning to welcome the new commander, Cochiaosue shared his confidence in Jepsen’s leadership.



“Colonel Jepsen is the right leader at the right time. She brings operational depth, emotional intelligence, and a clear understanding of how to empower people, hold the standard and serve with honor,” he said.



“Great commanders don’t just manage—they inspire. They don’t just drive results—they develop people. Welcome to the command. Welcome to the ‘Ohana. Let’s get after it together.”



Cmdr. Groh reflected on his time as acting commander, leading more than 1,300 military and civilian personnel across 34 MEPS.



“I had little time to prepare thoroughly for the responsibility, but I was determined to move the organization forward,” Groh said. “I had to remind myself: progress, not perfection. I’m grateful for the opportunity and the trust placed in me up and down the chain of command.”



Following the formal passing of the Eastern Sector colors, Col. Jepsen took the podium, sharing her excitement to return to USMEPCOM after two decades.



“Just over 20 years ago, I was a first lieutenant serving at the Jacksonville MEPS,” Jepsen said. “I never imagined I’d return one day to command Eastern Sector. I've been fortunate to work in a lot of great jobs, a lot of jobs I have loved, but when it comes to impact, nothing compares to the impact of what we do at USMEPCOM. Nothing happens in the DoD without Freedom's Front Door. It all starts here. So it is truly awesome to finally be back.”

