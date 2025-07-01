Washington Army National Guard and Central Pierce Fire Department Water Bucket Training

In preparation for wildfire season, aviation crews from the Washington Army National Guard have been working to get certified on water bucket operations, getting as many repetitions as possible while building relationships. Guard members from 96th Aviation Troop Command partnered with Central Pierce Fire and Rescue to conduct water bucket training near Puyallup, Wash., June 30, 2025.



“The ability to collaborate with local agencies for wildfire training is crucial to our success during the annual fire season,” said Chief Warrant Officer Three Jarin Trakel, a pilot with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation. “It enables aviators and air crew members to coordinate effectively with ground agencies to manage our drop zones while communicating on various radio frequencies, similar to operations conducted during an actual fire.”



Trakel, joined by Capt. Lyndsey Thurston, Sgt. 1st Class Chris Suveges and Sgt. Tyler Johnston joined firefighters from Central Pierce and South Pierce Fire and Rescue to discuss water bucket operations, train on air-to-ground coordination and complete the certification process for 2025. The training was held on property owned by Heidelberg materials and crews had a safe area that depicted terrain in eastern Washington as well as the use of ponds near the quarry for water drops.



“This preparation significantly enhances our capacity to integrate quickly and efficiently with these agencies when needed, showcasing our unwavering commitment to our mission,” said Trakel.



Proficiency evaluations for pilots and air crew members in water bucket operations is critical for support during busy wildfire seasons and part of the requirements for aviation crews in the Washington Army National Guard.



“These evaluations are essential to ensure that our team maintains the highest level of readiness to respond effectively during fire incidents,” said Trakel. “Concurrently, we provided training to Central Pierce County Fire and Rescue on how to effectively integrate aviation assets into fire incidents in situations where the Department of Natural Resources may not yet be on the scene. They undertook helicopter landing zone surveys, practiced radio communications, and honed their skills in controlling water drops on designated targets.”



While urban environments typically offer a flatter, lower-elevation flight path, operating in mountainous regions presents challenges such as high winds and rugged terrain. In these situations, it becomes critical for the crews both in the air and on the ground to maintain communications. Locating these ground crews and accurately delivering water can become complicated due to varying temperatures, flight routes, and wind conditions.



“One of the most significant challenges of conducting this training in an urban area is the proximity of structures and civilians to our flight paths and operations. The precision required for water release in areas that need it increases when we are near buildings, roads, or public property,” said Trakel. “Our aircrews are consistently mindful of this concern, as it is crucial to avoid disrupting or damaging any land that is not intended to be covered with water. Once again, safety remains our top priority, as we are dedicated to preventing any injuries on the ground and avoiding exacerbating an already dire situation caused by wildland fires.”



Trakel believes the objective for the day and the lessons learned will help during a potential fire season activation.



“Each flight served as a valuable learning opportunity for both the aircrew and ground crew. No water bucket drop is identical, as the fire dynamics are constantly changing. The pilots and crew demonstrated the capability to adapt to multiple simulated fire targets, with Central Pierce providing a dynamic set of objectives that enhanced overall awareness and skill,” said Trakel.



Since 2012, the Washington National Guard has been actively engaged in supporting the Washington Department of Natural Resources fight wildfires across the state. In 2024, aviation crews flew more than 75 hours, dropping nearly 300,000 gallons of water in support of multiple fires.

